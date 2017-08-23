HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
hubie
PostPosted: Tue Aug 22, 2017 1:15 pm 
Hi everyone.

You might have noticed recently that Hip Hop has been celebrating its 40th Anniversary – apparently that’s its official age, although I have a feeling the true year of its origin is open to debate. Anyway, as a big fan of hip hop myself, I’m going to join in the celebrations and dedicate my latest show to all things phunky and fresh with a Classic Hip Hop Special.

I know there’s a lot of hip hop to cover over the last four decades, so I’ll do my best to cram as many bona fide bombs into two hours as possible!

Hubie Sounds 133 – Tuesday 22nd August @ 9pm BST – live and direct on NSB Radio!

* For more details, check out HubieSounds.com

* Click here to visit NSB Radio

* Click here to tune in (it should play in your default media player)

* Click here to join us in the Chatroom

* And make sure you check out the Hubie Sounds Fanpage on Facebook and Follow Hubie Sounds on Twitter!

Hubie x

Image

hubie
PostPosted: Wed Aug 23, 2017 11:51 am 
Hi everyone.

Thanks for tuning in last night. Big shout out to everyone who joined me in the NSB Radio Chatroom too, thanks for keeping me company and for all the ace feedback. I’m glad so many of you enjoyed the classic beats. Also, a quick apology for the technical problems at the end of the show… I’m glad the gremlins held off ’til the end at least!

Anyway, Hubie Sounds 133 (with the technical gremlins edited out) is now available to stream and download via the links below. Mama says knock yourselves out…

>> Stream HS133 via Mixcloud <<

>> Download HS133 <<

Here’s the tracklist…

Double Dee & Steinski – Lesson 3 (History Of Hip Hop)
Eric B. & Rakim – Paid In Full (Seven Minutes Of Madness – The Coldcut Remix)
Roots Manuva – Witness (1 Hope)
Jurassic 5 – Concrete Schoolyard
Cypress Hill – Hits From The Bong (T-Ray’s Mix)
Snoop Dogg – W Balls / Tha Shiznit
Pharoahe Monch – Simon Says
KRS-One – Step Into A World (Rapture’s Delight)
Nas – Made You Look
JVC Force – Strong Island
Salt-N-Pepa – Shoop
A Tribe Called Quest – Can I Kick It?
Naughty By Nature – O.P.P.
Del Tha Funkee Homosapien
The Notorious B.I.G. – Party And Bulls**t
LL Cool J – Mama Said Knock You Out
Missy Elliott – Work It
Black Sheep – The Choice Is Yours (Revisited)
Wu-Tang Clan – Protect Ya Neck (Bloody Version)
N.W.A. – Straight Outta Compton
Beastie Boys – Shake Your Rump
Public Enemy – Fight The Power
Tim Dog Ft. KRS-One – I Get Wrecked
Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock – It Takes Two
Ill Most Wanted – Calm Down
De La Soul – A Roller Skating Jam Named ‘Saturdays’
Grandmaster Flash & Melle Mel – White Lines (Don’t Do It)
Ice Cube – It Was A Good Day

Don’t forget you can stream and download my previous shows via my Mixcloud and the NSB Radio archives.

Also, make sure you check out my various social network mutterings and musings via the links below…

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook

Hubie x

