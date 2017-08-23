Hi everyone.
Thanks for tuning in last night. Big shout out to everyone who joined me in the NSB Radio Chatroom
too, thanks for keeping me company and for all the ace feedback. I’m glad so many of you enjoyed the classic beats. Also, a quick apology for the technical problems at the end of the show… I’m glad the gremlins held off ’til the end at least!
Anyway, Hubie Sounds 133
(with the technical gremlins edited out) is now available to stream and download via the links below. Mama says knock yourselves out…>> Stream HS133 via Mixcloud <<
>> Download HS133 <<
Here’s the tracklist…Double Dee & Steinski – Lesson 3 (History Of Hip Hop)
Eric B. & Rakim – Paid In Full (Seven Minutes Of Madness – The Coldcut Remix)
Roots Manuva – Witness (1 Hope)
Jurassic 5 – Concrete Schoolyard
Cypress Hill – Hits From The Bong (T-Ray’s Mix)
Snoop Dogg – W Balls / Tha Shiznit
Pharoahe Monch – Simon Says
KRS-One – Step Into A World (Rapture’s Delight)
Nas – Made You Look
JVC Force – Strong Island
Salt-N-Pepa – Shoop
A Tribe Called Quest – Can I Kick It?
Naughty By Nature – O.P.P.
Del Tha Funkee Homosapien
The Notorious B.I.G. – Party And Bulls**t
LL Cool J – Mama Said Knock You Out
Missy Elliott – Work It
Black Sheep – The Choice Is Yours (Revisited)
Wu-Tang Clan – Protect Ya Neck (Bloody Version)
N.W.A. – Straight Outta Compton
Beastie Boys – Shake Your Rump
Public Enemy – Fight The Power
Tim Dog Ft. KRS-One – I Get Wrecked
Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock – It Takes Two
Ill Most Wanted – Calm Down
De La Soul – A Roller Skating Jam Named ‘Saturdays’
Grandmaster Flash & Melle Mel – White Lines (Don’t Do It)
Ice Cube – It Was A Good Day
Don’t forget you can stream and download my previous shows via my Mixcloud
and the NSB Radio archives
.
Also, make sure you check out my various social network mutterings and musings via the links below…TwitterInstagramFacebook
Hubie x