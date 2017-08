Forum Veteran

Thanks for tuning in last night. Big shout out to everyone who joined me in the



Anyway, Hubie Sounds 133 (with the technical gremlins edited out) is now available to stream and download via the links below. Mama says knock yourselves out…



>> Stream HS133 via Mixcloud <<



>> Download HS133 <<



Here’s the tracklist…



Double Dee & Steinski – Lesson 3 (History Of Hip Hop)

Eric B. & Rakim – Paid In Full (Seven Minutes Of Madness – The Coldcut Remix)

Roots Manuva – Witness (1 Hope)

Jurassic 5 – Concrete Schoolyard

Cypress Hill – Hits From The Bong (T-Ray’s Mix)

Snoop Dogg – W Balls / Tha Shiznit

Pharoahe Monch – Simon Says

KRS-One – Step Into A World (Rapture’s Delight)

Nas – Made You Look

JVC Force – Strong Island

Salt-N-Pepa – Shoop

A Tribe Called Quest – Can I Kick It?

Naughty By Nature – O.P.P.

Del Tha Funkee Homosapien

The Notorious B.I.G. – Party And Bulls**t

LL Cool J – Mama Said Knock You Out

Missy Elliott – Work It

Black Sheep – The Choice Is Yours (Revisited)

Wu-Tang Clan – Protect Ya Neck (Bloody Version)

N.W.A. – Straight Outta Compton

Beastie Boys – Shake Your Rump

Public Enemy – Fight The Power

Tim Dog Ft. KRS-One – I Get Wrecked

Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock – It Takes Two

Ill Most Wanted – Calm Down

De La Soul – A Roller Skating Jam Named ‘Saturdays’

Grandmaster Flash & Melle Mel – White Lines (Don’t Do It)

Ice Cube – It Was A Good Day



Don’t forget you can stream and download my previous shows via my



Also, make sure you check out my various social network mutterings and musings via the links below…



Twitter

Instagram

Facebook



