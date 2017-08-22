HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: ...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Tue Aug 22, 2017 1:05 am




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 3 posts ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
Protoplasym
PostPosted: Mon Aug 21, 2017 8:59 pm 
Online
Regular Reader
Regular Reader
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 108


Holy hell y'all are losing...

Image

The sensationalist video is silly for obvious reasons, and no one with a head on their shoulders needs to buy a book to know Islam is bullshit. The first few minutes of the video are sad though, I feel for you people... but in all honesty, you did it to yourselves. As the French would say, "bien fait".

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym


Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on OrkutShare on DiggShare on MySpaceShare on DeliciousShare on Technorati
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Mon Aug 21, 2017 9:54 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22533
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Why don't you save us?

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
PostPosted: Mon Aug 21, 2017 10:33 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 18049
Location: synth
Hi Chris
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 3 posts ] 

Board index » OFF TOPIC » OFF TOPIC

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Google [Bot] and 12 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk