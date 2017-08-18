HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Fri Aug 18, 2017 3:49 am




Author Message
LTJ_Nukem
PostPosted: Thu Aug 17, 2017 9:52 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5722
Location: Space, the final frontier
Hello surbhipatel and welcome to the forum. That’s a sweet view count you’ve got there. What are your opinions on genders? I think they're outdated and need a re-edit.

alex_virr wrote:
I've probably read more science fiction that you have books of any kind in your entire life.

I've read enough already for 2 lifetimes.


Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Thu Aug 17, 2017 10:40 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22530
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
I too have lost things before

~Lander~ wrote:
LTJ_Nukem
PostPosted: Thu Aug 17, 2017 10:54 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5722
Location: Space, the final frontier
I lost my virginity

Back of the net :yesyes:

alex_virr wrote:
I've probably read more science fiction that you have books of any kind in your entire life.

I've read enough already for 2 lifetimes.
Watoo
PostPosted: Thu Aug 17, 2017 1:30 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9627
Location: Manchester
Back of Annette?

LTJ_Nukem
PostPosted: Thu Aug 17, 2017 2:20 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5722
Location: Space, the final frontier
back of ur mom

alex_virr wrote:
I've probably read more science fiction that you have books of any kind in your entire life.

I've read enough already for 2 lifetimes.
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Thu Aug 17, 2017 2:30 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22530
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Mustapha Document

~Lander~ wrote:
TT_
PostPosted: Fri Aug 18, 2017 12:04 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 18048
Location: synth
Hanging out the back of dan radbro
