1. Rico Tubbs & Terry Hooligan - Horns 2. Son Of Kick & Paigey Cakey ft. Lady Leshurr - Hours (Marshall F Remix) 3. Redlight - Source 16 (Bixel Boys Edit) 4. Low Steppa & Taiki Nulight - Nu Jam 5. Deekline - Cars For The Kill (Donald Bump Re-Boot) ft. La Roux 6. Suga7 - Around The Corner (Guau Remix) 7. Stanton Warriors - Pop Ya Virus 8. Baymont Bros - Stand Up 9. Spenda C - Rinse That Sound (Spenda C VIP) 10. AC Slater & Taiki Nulight - Psycho 11. Zeds Dead - Journey Of A Lifetime 12. Cause & Affect - Another Time (ft. Jamie George) [Taiki & Nulight Remix] 13. The Brainkiller - In The Funk 14. Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force - Planet Rock (Boys Noize Remix) 15. Party Thieves x ATLiens - Chief (Elephunk x Brakebill Remix) 16. Mafia Kiss - Bitch Up 17. Deekline, PSG, Asha Rae - Taking It Back (Better Than Before)(VIP Dub Mix) 18. Martin Ikin - Bad Young 19. AC Slater - Bass Inside 20. Smalltown DJs, Christian Martin & Sabo - Sandia (Spenda C Remix) 21. Travis Porter ft. YG - 9 Times Outta 10 (2timesdope Remix) 22. Crawford - Life 23. AC Slater - Roll Up (Donald Bump's Breaks Remix) ft. Madison Ave. 24. Smalltown DJs & Deekline - All Your Soul (ft. Erica Dee) Outro 25. Heist - Losing You (Spinzo Outta My Head Mash) 26. Scott Melker + DJ Friendly Greg - Roxanne's Lemonade
