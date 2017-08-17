Noob

Recorded Live@Waynefest 2017





Link to track on SoundCloud

https://soundcloud.com/donald-bump/dona ... efest-2017



Breaks / Bassline House / Garage



Friday, July 21st, 2017

2-3am



Track List



1. Rico Tubbs & Terry Hooligan - Horns

2. Son Of Kick & Paigey Cakey ft. Lady Leshurr - Hours (Marshall F Remix)

3. Redlight - Source 16 (Bixel Boys Edit)

4. Low Steppa & Taiki Nulight - Nu Jam

5. Deekline - Cars For The Kill (Donald Bump Re-Boot) ft. La Roux

6. Suga7 - Around The Corner (Guau Remix)

7. Stanton Warriors - Pop Ya Virus

8. Baymont Bros - Stand Up

9. Spenda C - Rinse That Sound (Spenda C VIP)

10. AC Slater & Taiki Nulight - Psycho

11. Zeds Dead - Journey Of A Lifetime

12. Cause & Affect - Another Time (ft. Jamie George) [Taiki & Nulight Remix]

13. The Brainkiller - In The Funk

14. Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force - Planet Rock (Boys Noize Remix)

15. Party Thieves x ATLiens - Chief (Elephunk x Brakebill Remix)

16. Mafia Kiss - Bitch Up

17. Deekline, PSG, Asha Rae - Taking It Back (Better Than Before)(VIP Dub Mix)

18. Martin Ikin - Bad Young

19. AC Slater - Bass Inside

20. Smalltown DJs, Christian Martin & Sabo - Sandia (Spenda C Remix)

21. Travis Porter ft. YG - 9 Times Outta 10 (2timesdope Remix)

22. Crawford - Life

23. AC Slater - Roll Up (Donald Bump's Breaks Remix) ft. Madison Ave.

24. Smalltown DJs & Deekline - All Your Soul (ft. Erica Dee)

Outro

25. Heist - Losing You (Spinzo Outta My Head Mash)

26. Scott Melker + DJ Friendly Greg - Roxanne's Lemonade



Mixed Live by: Donald Bump

@WayneFest (Canada)



https://soundcloud.com/donald-bump

https://www.mixcloud.com/donaldbump7/

