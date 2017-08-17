HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
Donald Bump
PostPosted: Wed Aug 16, 2017 3:43 am 
Recorded Live@Waynefest 2017


Link to track on SoundCloud
https://soundcloud.com/donald-bump/dona ... efest-2017

Breaks / Bassline House / Garage

Friday, July 21st, 2017
2-3am

Track List

1. Rico Tubbs & Terry Hooligan - Horns
2. Son Of Kick & Paigey Cakey ft. Lady Leshurr - Hours (Marshall F Remix)
3. Redlight - Source 16 (Bixel Boys Edit)
4. Low Steppa & Taiki Nulight - Nu Jam
5. Deekline - Cars For The Kill (Donald Bump Re-Boot) ft. La Roux
6. Suga7 - Around The Corner (Guau Remix)
7. Stanton Warriors - Pop Ya Virus
8. Baymont Bros - Stand Up
9. Spenda C - Rinse That Sound (Spenda C VIP)
10. AC Slater & Taiki Nulight - Psycho
11. Zeds Dead - Journey Of A Lifetime
12. Cause & Affect - Another Time (ft. Jamie George) [Taiki & Nulight Remix]
13. The Brainkiller - In The Funk
14. Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force - Planet Rock (Boys Noize Remix)
15. Party Thieves x ATLiens - Chief (Elephunk x Brakebill Remix)
16. Mafia Kiss - Bitch Up
17. Deekline, PSG, Asha Rae - Taking It Back (Better Than Before)(VIP Dub Mix)
18. Martin Ikin - Bad Young
19. AC Slater - Bass Inside
20. Smalltown DJs, Christian Martin & Sabo - Sandia (Spenda C Remix)
21. Travis Porter ft. YG - 9 Times Outta 10 (2timesdope Remix)
22. Crawford - Life
23. AC Slater - Roll Up (Donald Bump's Breaks Remix) ft. Madison Ave.
24. Smalltown DJs & Deekline - All Your Soul (ft. Erica Dee)
Outro
25. Heist - Losing You (Spinzo Outta My Head Mash)
26. Scott Melker + DJ Friendly Greg - Roxanne's Lemonade

Mixed Live by: Donald Bump
@WayneFest (Canada)

https://soundcloud.com/donald-bump
https://www.mixcloud.com/donaldbump7/
https://donaldbump.bandcamp.com/


