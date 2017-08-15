HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
Thread title format: [Country] [City] DD.MM. - Event @ Club
Please ensure this thread title format is followed, otherwise events may be moved to the Events (OLD) forum or deleted without warning.



bangface
PostPosted: Mon Aug 14, 2017 11:32 am 
Regular Reader
Regular Reader

Joined: Thu Nov 30, 2006 7:06 pm
Posts: 144
Anyone fancy a relaxed weekender in Amsterdam? ;)

Image

BANGFACE - Amsterbang!
Fri 13 Oct 2017 @ Melkweg, 11pm - 7am

BANGFACE eTickets: http://www.bangface.com
Melkweg eTickets: https://www.melkweg.nl/en/agenda/bangface-amsterbang-13-10-2017

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1775585246089307


