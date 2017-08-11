HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Fri Aug 11, 2017 10:57 pm




Post new topic Reply to topic
  [ 4 posts ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
ag4111
PostPosted: Fri Aug 11, 2017 10:17 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Fri Oct 24, 2003 11:11 am
Posts: 108294
Location: 20%
His inner battle with himself seems to be going on for years :perv:

_________________
Image
Bin Jesus wrote:
Clod has been meeting for illicit blindfold sessions in a dark room with a hot white women he met online.

Jeremy Kyle reveals that clod has in fact been banging not only a dude, but a his own estranged half chinese son from a former interracial marriage that ended so badly it left him bitter and incredibly racist.

Image


_j_
PostPosted: Fri Aug 11, 2017 10:37 am 
Offline
Regular Reader
Regular Reader

Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2016 2:15 pm
Posts: 117
Chris lay back, staring at the grey ceiling. The psychiatrist's sofa was an uncomfortable place for him; he had always been taught that men were men. No talking about your problems, just bottle it up and drink yourself to an early grave. The doctor looked over the top of his thin framed glasses.
"Christopher, I know this is hard for you." He began. "But talking about your problem really will help you know. Why is it that you can't just let other people get on with their lives? Why do you feel this burning intolerance of those not like you?"
Chris took a deep breath, the fire was building inside of him. He wanted to say what he usually said, that God was on his side, that anything that did not fit with his worldview must be wrong. He knew though, that this would be lying.
"The truth is doc, I met someone. Someone online. And this person makes me so scared. I never had fear until I met this person. I love them so deeply, that it makes me wish I was a woman so he could make love to me. That's why I spend so much time denouncing homesexuality and transgenderism, to hide my love for this man."
"What's this man's name Christopher?" The doctor asked.
Chris took another deep breath.
"Allan."
Doomo
PostPosted: Fri Aug 11, 2017 2:14 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 12087
Location: cuntford
closet littlest hobo IMO

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
LTJ_Nukem
PostPosted: Fri Aug 11, 2017 2:21 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5717
Location: Space, the final frontier
Texas is the ass-less chaps capitol in the US so it wouldn't be surprising.

_________________
Image

alex_virr wrote:
I've probably read more science fiction that you have books of any kind in your entire life.

I've read enough already for 2 lifetimes.
