Chris lay back, staring at the grey ceiling. The psychiatrist's sofa was an uncomfortable place for him; he had always been taught that men were men. No talking about your problems, just bottle it up and drink yourself to an early grave. The doctor looked over the top of his thin framed glasses.

"Christopher, I know this is hard for you." He began. "But talking about your problem really will help you know. Why is it that you can't just let other people get on with their lives? Why do you feel this burning intolerance of those not like you?"

Chris took a deep breath, the fire was building inside of him. He wanted to say what he usually said, that God was on his side, that anything that did not fit with his worldview must be wrong. He knew though, that this would be lying.

"The truth is doc, I met someone. Someone online. And this person makes me so scared. I never had fear until I met this person. I love them so deeply, that it makes me wish I was a woman so he could make love to me. That's why I spend so much time denouncing homesexuality and transgenderism, to hide my love for this man."

"What's this man's name Christopher?" The doctor asked.

Chris took another deep breath.

"Allan."



