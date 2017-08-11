Chris lay back, panting slightly in the gloom. He looked at her and smiled. Her cheeks had turned slightly pink, and she was breathing heavily.

"Wow Chris." She said. "The last person to fuck me like that was Dad!"

"Like father, like son." Chris replied with a smile. He got up from the bed, lighting a cigarette as he did so. He made his way across the trailer, pushing aside empty Budweiser cans, ammunition boxes, and American flags. As he reached the desk, he uttered a silent prayer to the photograph of Ronald Reagan, the last real president. He sat down and switched on his laptop.

"Really?" She said. "Do you really need to do that now?"

"It's the libtards." Chris looked back at her, a serious, focused look had made its way across his face. "Someone needs to tell them."

"How exactly are you fighting the good fight Chris?" She asked.

"Well." Chris said. "I'm posting on a breakbeat forum."

She looked confused. She had heard this word before, but not for many years.

"Breakbeat?" She asked quizzically. "Is that the sub-genre of underground music that hasn't really had any mainstream popularity in about twelve years? Do people still post on this forum?"

"Well, no." Chris replied awkwardly. "But there are loads of lurkers, I can see how many people read my posts, and I get like, three times the upticks of any other threads."

"I see..." She said, looking confused. "But, why a breakbeat forum Chris? Why not just get into arguments on Twitter like everybody else?"

"Because." He leaned back in the desk chair, stretching his arms above his head and working out the crick in his neck. "This is the heart of liberal ideology, and I've got them on the ropes. They've started deleting my threads, and changing what I've written. They are scared of the truth."

"Um, maybe they're more interested in music and talking shit? Perhaps they are messing with your threads to annoy you?" She asked.

"NO!" He cried, his eyes lit up with anger as they drew level with his sister's. "It's because they're scared of the truth that I speak. They think that it isn't important which bathroom people use, it's outrageous!"

She sat up, pulling on the dank golden eagle t-shirt that lay draped over the bedpost. She did not understand her brother, she realized, but she loved him deeply, and if their marriage was to be a successful one, there were some things she was going to have to accept. She ventured to say one more thing.

"Chris." She whispered. "I'm not actually that bothered either. I am fairly sure that people just want to live their lives. You assuming that there must be some sexual element to a trans person's desire to use the bathroom of their chosen gender... Well, it might be a bit wrong."

"YOU'RE WRONG!" Chris roared. "I'M A MAN, I KNOW WHAT GOES ON IN MEN'S MINDS. AND I KNOW WHAT I'M THINKING WHEN I'M SPYING ON YOU AND MOM IN THE BATHROOM."



