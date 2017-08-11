HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: ...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Fri Aug 11, 2017 10:58 pm




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 4 posts ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
Protoplasym
PostPosted: Fri Aug 11, 2017 1:44 am 
Offline
Regular Reader
Regular Reader
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 104
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/aug/04/you-must-open-a-gay-venue-in-office-complex-planners-tell-developers

Image

You tossers are a never ending source of entertainment, bless you all.
:lol:

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym


Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on OrkutShare on DiggShare on MySpaceShare on DeliciousShare on Technorati
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
_j_
PostPosted: Fri Aug 11, 2017 1:50 am 
Offline
Regular Reader
Regular Reader

Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2016 2:15 pm
Posts: 117
Chris lay back, panting slightly in the gloom. He looked at her and smiled. Her cheeks had turned slightly pink, and she was breathing heavily.
"Wow Chris." She said. "The last person to fuck me like that was Dad!"
"Like father, like son." Chris replied with a smile. He got up from the bed, lighting a cigarette as he did so. He made his way across the trailer, pushing aside empty Budweiser cans, ammunition boxes, and American flags. As he reached the desk, he uttered a silent prayer to the photograph of Ronald Reagan, the last real president. He sat down and switched on his laptop.
"Really?" She said. "Do you really need to do that now?"
"It's the libtards." Chris looked back at her, a serious, focused look had made its way across his face. "Someone needs to tell them."
"How exactly are you fighting the good fight Chris?" She asked.
"Well." Chris said. "I'm posting on a breakbeat forum."
She looked confused. She had heard this word before, but not for many years.
"Breakbeat?" She asked quizzically. "Is that the sub-genre of underground music that hasn't really had any mainstream popularity in about twelve years? Do people still post on this forum?"
"Well, no." Chris replied awkwardly. "But there are loads of lurkers, I can see how many people read my posts, and I get like, three times the upticks of any other threads."
"I see..." She said, looking confused. "But, why a breakbeat forum Chris? Why not just get into arguments on Twitter like everybody else?"
"Because." He leaned back in the desk chair, stretching his arms above his head and working out the crick in his neck. "This is the heart of liberal ideology, and I've got them on the ropes. They've started deleting my threads, and changing what I've written. They are scared of the truth."
"Um, maybe they're more interested in music and talking shit? Perhaps they are messing with your threads to annoy you?" She asked.
"NO!" He cried, his eyes lit up with anger as they drew level with his sister's. "It's because they're scared of the truth that I speak. They think that it isn't important which bathroom people use, it's outrageous!"
She sat up, pulling on the dank golden eagle t-shirt that lay draped over the bedpost. She did not understand her brother, she realized, but she loved him deeply, and if their marriage was to be a successful one, there were some things she was going to have to accept. She ventured to say one more thing.
"Chris." She whispered. "I'm not actually that bothered either. I am fairly sure that people just want to live their lives. You assuming that there must be some sexual element to a trans person's desire to use the bathroom of their chosen gender... Well, it might be a bit wrong."
"YOU'RE WRONG!" Chris roared. "I'M A MAN, I KNOW WHAT GOES ON IN MEN'S MINDS. AND I KNOW WHAT I'M THINKING WHEN I'M SPYING ON YOU AND MOM IN THE BATHROOM."
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
PostPosted: Fri Aug 11, 2017 2:28 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 18038
Location: synth
Omg he's right

There's literally gays all over london

Like all over it

It's like a massive hive of gayers

Fuck what are we going to do gays ? I mean guys oh fuck it's infectious

Seriously gayness is breaking out like a rash and I think it's time we stood up for ourselves , it's time to say no to foul language, nudity and casual sex , it's time to button up the trousers of English decency.

Say no to bumming
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
m0del101
PostPosted: Fri Aug 11, 2017 6:23 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Wed Jul 02, 2003 1:08 am
Posts: 7350
Location: london
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 4 posts ] 

Board index » OFF TOPIC » OFF TOPIC

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Google [Bot] and 13 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
cron
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk