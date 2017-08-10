HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
Dan Badbro_
 That Google memo
PostPosted: Thu Aug 10, 2017 9:32 am 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22506
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Has anyone read it? Seems like most reporters haven't.

Here's a YouTube of an interview with James https://youtu.be/SEDuVF7kiPU

In short guy (Cis White Male) says Google has become monoculture unwilling to tolerate other views... Google don't tolerate this and fire him.

This is what NSBH is so terribly on about.

Thoughts?

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


_j_
 Re: That Google memo
PostPosted: Thu Aug 10, 2017 10:00 am 
Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2016 2:15 pm
Posts: 113
Don't think our resident broflake will like this bit much:

Feminism has made great progress in freeing women from the female gender role, but men are still very much tied to the male gender role. If we, as a society, allow men to be more “feminine,” then the gender gap will shrink, although probably because men will leave tech and leadership for traditionally feminine roles.

http://gizmodo.com/exclusive-heres-the- ... 1797564320

Chris has made it very clear that he thinks men should be axe swinging, beer drinking, emotionally repressed, middle-age heart attack victims, and women should be mysterious objects that we can't possibly understand (but that's fine because they aren't allowed to leave the kitchen).

As for what the geezer has actually written, he misses a very important point; the reason that Google is undertaking this alleged positive discrimination is precisely BECAUSE there's such an imbalance.

My personal view is that it's right wing whiny broflaking of the highest order. Did he deserve to lose his job? Maybe not, but that's capitalism for you. If you don't want to be fired don't criticise the people in charge. Do we really believe that some form of recrimination wouldn't happen if someone called out a company for being racist or sexist? How are things going at Uber these days?
LTJ_Nukem
 Re: That Google memo
PostPosted: Thu Aug 10, 2017 11:24 am 
Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5713
Location: Space, the final frontier
Google have always been quinces, especially since they got into the mobile business. If the guy takes them to court for unfair dismissal he’ll probably win, although you’d have to have big balls and an even bigger wallet to go down that road.

I love uber. They’re the best new company for years. They could be cooking and eating children and I’d still use them. So so cheap, just like life.

alex_virr wrote:
I've probably read more science fiction that you have books of any kind in your entire life.

I've read enough already for 2 lifetimes.
Doomo
 Re: That Google memo
PostPosted: Thu Aug 10, 2017 12:05 pm 
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 12085
Location: cuntford
Nukems mum

LTJ_Nukem
 Re: That Google memo
PostPosted: Thu Aug 10, 2017 12:23 pm 
Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5713
Location: Space, the final frontier
Nukem's mutter Nukem's mutter über alles

alex_virr wrote:
_j_
 Re: That Google memo
PostPosted: Thu Aug 10, 2017 1:05 pm 
Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2016 2:15 pm
Posts: 113
LTJ_Nukem wrote:
Google have always been quinces

Who is quincier? The quince or the one who moans about the quince?
LTJ_Nukem
 Re: That Google memo
PostPosted: Thu Aug 10, 2017 3:46 pm 
Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5713
Location: Space, the final frontier
The quince. If you critique a quince it doesn't make you a quince.

alex_virr wrote:
Dan Badbro_
 Re: That Google memo
PostPosted: Thu Aug 10, 2017 4:23 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22506
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Not mutually exclusive

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


LTJ_Nukem
 Re: That Google memo
PostPosted: Thu Aug 10, 2017 4:36 pm 
Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5713
Location: Space, the final frontier
ur mom is not mutually exclusive

alex_virr wrote:
