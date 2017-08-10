Regular Reader

Quote: Feminism has made great progress in freeing women from the female gender role, but men are still very much tied to the male gender role. If we, as a society, allow men to be more “feminine,” then the gender gap will shrink, although probably because men will leave tech and leadership for traditionally feminine roles.



http://gizmodo.com/exclusive-heres-the- ... 1797564320



Chris has made it very clear that he thinks men should be axe swinging, beer drinking, emotionally repressed, middle-age heart attack victims, and women should be mysterious objects that we can't possibly understand (but that's fine because they aren't allowed to leave the kitchen).



As for what the geezer has actually written, he misses a very important point; the reason that Google is undertaking this alleged positive discrimination is precisely BECAUSE there's such an imbalance.



Don't think our resident broflake will like this bit much:




