HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: ...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Tue Aug 08, 2017 11:18 pm




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 1 post ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
KF81
PostPosted: Tue Aug 08, 2017 10:56 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8552
Location: earth

Link to track on SoundCloud

Drum And Bass Network And Full Cycle Records Winning Competition MIx

Every track in this mix is free from Soundcloud..

This is my 30 minute winning mix that was judged by Roni Size himself !

Just want to say a big thanks all evolved.. !

Recorded in Wav and uploaded in Wav

• 1. Shape Of You Feat. General Levy by Ed Sheran (Chopstick Remix)
• 2. Hydra by Semitone & Meth (Original Mix)
• 3. Storm by Justin Jay (TMPZ Bootleg)
• 4. Ridiculous by SkyDy (Original Mix)
• 5. Ground by Ssy (Original Mix)
• 6. Digital Pig by NiteRider (Original Mix)
• 7. Rough Trade by Need For Mirrors (Original Mix)
• 8. Punk by Punk (Original Mix)
• 9. Bring Me Down by NickBee (Original Mix)
• 10. Radical by Dimension (Original Mix)
• 11. Between Ego & IQ by Quentin Hiatus (Original Mix)

_________________
My Mixes! Facebook! MoreClicky!

DJ Chamber wrote:
"once you've seen two aliens spitroasting a hoar, you can't go back to playboy."


Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on OrkutShare on DiggShare on MySpaceShare on DeliciousShare on Technorati
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 1 post ] 

Board index » BREAKS, BEATS, BASS, MUSIC » WEBCASTS, RADIO & MIX SETS

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 2 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk