Drum And Bass Network And Full Cycle Records Winning Competition MIx
Every track in this mix is free from Soundcloud..
This is my 30 minute winning mix that was judged by Roni Size himself !
Just want to say a big thanks all evolved.. !
Recorded in Wav and uploaded in Wav
• 1. Shape Of You Feat. General Levy by Ed Sheran (Chopstick Remix) • 2. Hydra by Semitone & Meth (Original Mix) • 3. Storm by Justin Jay (TMPZ Bootleg) • 4. Ridiculous by SkyDy (Original Mix) • 5. Ground by Ssy (Original Mix) • 6. Digital Pig by NiteRider (Original Mix) • 7. Rough Trade by Need For Mirrors (Original Mix) • 8. Punk by Punk (Original Mix) • 9. Bring Me Down by NickBee (Original Mix) • 10. Radical by Dimension (Original Mix) • 11. Between Ego & IQ by Quentin Hiatus (Original Mix)
