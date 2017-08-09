Hi everyone.
This week on NSB Radio
I’m reviving my Label Showcase
feature with a focus on German-based This Ain’t Bristol
, by far one of my favourite labels at the moment.
Sharing musical DNA with labels such as Dirtybird
and Perfect Driver
, This Ain’t Bristol
is a collective that’s currently tearing up the global bass music and dirty house scene. Having recently released their 25th joint in the form of the excellent Celebrations
compilation, these guys are hitting huge heights for such a relatively young label.
On tonight’s show I will be showcasing This Ain’t Bristol
with a selection of my favourite tunes from their catalogue, alongside my usual bunch of fresh beats and classics from the realms of funk, soul, hip hop, house, breaks and more.Hubie Sounds 132 – Tuesday 8th August @ 9pm BST – live and direct on NSB Radio!* For more details, check out HubieSounds.com
Hubie x