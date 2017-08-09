Forum Veteran

Thanks for tuning in last night. I hope you enjoyed the show.



HS132 is now available to stream and download via the awesome links below…



>> Stream HS132 via Mixcloud <<



>> Download HS132 <<



Here’s the tracklist…



DJ Magic Mike – The House Of Magic

Sub Sub – Space Face

Orbital – Copenhagen



Label Showcase: This Ain’t Bristol



Maximono – Waka

Marc Spence – Stop Interrupting

Sacha Robotti – The Dude Abides

Nick Olivetti – Sax O Sex

Josh Brown – Ain’t It Funky

LO’99 & Taiki Nulight – Okay

GotSome – Bump That

NiQW – It Began

Billy Kenny & Kry Wolf – Rave Cave

Billy Kenny & Walker & Royce – The Lonely Robot



Animist – Yama Yama

Sven Kerkhoff – Fresh Fruit (Sidney Charles Remix)

12 Stories Ft. Digitaria – Bright Lights (Walker & Royce Remix)

Cobra Khan – Don’t Know

Danny Kolk – Doctor

Sage Armstrong & Bot – Flashy Lights

Claude VonStroke & Will Clarke – Tiny Tambourine

KruSound – 141

Mongo – Otherside

Christian Nielsen – Enter The Sunrise

Escape – Just Escape (Justin Martin Remix)

The Crusaders – The Well’s Gone Dry



Head over to



Don’t forget you can stream and download my previous shows via my



Also, make sure you check out my various social network mutterings and musings via the links below…



Twitter

Instagram

Facebook



