It is currently Wed Aug 09, 2017 4:02 pm




hubie
PostPosted: Tue Aug 08, 2017 12:17 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2006 6:24 pm
Posts: 43567
Location: 0121 do one, maximum bonners, etc
Hi everyone.

This week on NSB Radio I’m reviving my Label Showcase feature with a focus on German-based This Ain’t Bristol, by far one of my favourite labels at the moment.

Sharing musical DNA with labels such as Dirtybird and Perfect Driver, This Ain’t Bristol is a collective that’s currently tearing up the global bass music and dirty house scene. Having recently released their 25th joint in the form of the excellent Celebrations compilation, these guys are hitting huge heights for such a relatively young label.

On tonight’s show I will be showcasing This Ain’t Bristol with a selection of my favourite tunes from their catalogue, alongside my usual bunch of fresh beats and classics from the realms of funk, soul, hip hop, house, breaks and more.

Hubie Sounds 132 – Tuesday 8th August @ 9pm BST – live and direct on NSB Radio!

* For more details, check out HubieSounds.com

* Click here to visit NSB Radio

* Click here to tune in (it should play in your default media player)

* Click here to join us in the Chatroom

* And make sure you check out the Hubie Sounds Fanpage on Facebook and Follow Hubie Sounds on Twitter!

Hubie x

hubiesounds.com | hubie mixes | hubie gigs | hubiesounds archives
hubie
PostPosted: Wed Aug 09, 2017 2:19 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2006 6:24 pm
Posts: 43567
Location: 0121 do one, maximum bonners, etc
Hi gang.

Thanks for tuning in last night. I hope you enjoyed the show.

HS132 is now available to stream and download via the awesome links below…

>> Stream HS132 via Mixcloud <<

>> Download HS132 <<

Here’s the tracklist…

DJ Magic Mike – The House Of Magic
Sub Sub – Space Face
Orbital – Copenhagen

Label Showcase: This Ain’t Bristol

Maximono – Waka
Marc Spence – Stop Interrupting
Sacha Robotti – The Dude Abides
Nick Olivetti – Sax O Sex
Josh Brown – Ain’t It Funky
LO’99 & Taiki Nulight – Okay
GotSome – Bump That
NiQW – It Began
Billy Kenny & Kry Wolf – Rave Cave
Billy Kenny & Walker & Royce – The Lonely Robot

Animist – Yama Yama
Sven Kerkhoff – Fresh Fruit (Sidney Charles Remix)
12 Stories Ft. Digitaria – Bright Lights (Walker & Royce Remix)
Cobra Khan – Don’t Know
Danny Kolk – Doctor
Sage Armstrong & Bot – Flashy Lights
Claude VonStroke & Will Clarke – Tiny Tambourine
KruSound – 141
Mongo – Otherside
Christian Nielsen – Enter The Sunrise
Escape – Just Escape (Justin Martin Remix)
The Crusaders – The Well’s Gone Dry

Head over to ThisAintBristol.com and check out their good vibes. Their 25th release Celebrations is out now.

Don’t forget you can stream and download my previous shows via my Mixcloud and the NSB Radio archives.

Also, make sure you check out my various social network mutterings and musings via the links below…

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook

Hubie x

hubiesounds.com | hubie mixes | hubie gigs | hubiesounds archives
