Hi everyone.This week on NSB Radio I’m reviving my Label Showcase feature with a focus on German-based This Ain’t Bristol , by far one of my favourite labels at the moment.Sharing musical DNA with labels such as Dirtybird and Perfect Driver , This Ain’t Bristol is a collective that’s currently tearing up the global bass music and dirty house scene. Having recently released their 25th joint in the form of the excellent Celebrations compilation, these guys are hitting huge heights for such a relatively young label.On tonight’s show I will be showcasing This Ain’t Bristol with a selection of my favourite tunes from their catalogue, alongside my usual bunch of fresh beats and classics from the realms of funk, soul, hip hop, house, breaks and more.* For more details, check out HubieSounds.com Click here to visit NSB Radio Click here to tune in (it should play in your default media player) Click here to join us in the Chatroom* And make sure you check out the Hubie Sounds Fanpage on Facebook and Follow Hubie Sounds on Twitter!Hubie x