_j_ wrote:

Girls can be boys!

Danny wrote:

I heard he got along just fine with Walter Oddington, probably because he's normal unlike us. He just talks big online really.

Pussies of the highest caliber.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:

Be careful guys, he might post threads that easily rival ours in post counts.

DJ Racist Haircut wrote:

At least he's reading our posts now.

How's that workin' out for ya? Dat Logic...Quest ran his mouth routinely on here. I invited him to box in a ring, with any of you clowns bearing witness to take notes... my offer frightened the lot of you. I literally challenged people I'd never met, in their own country, and you were all too scared to take me up on it.The irony is thick with thee, congratulations.