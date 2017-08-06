HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Sun Aug 06, 2017 5:12 am




Protoplasym
PostPosted: Fri Aug 04, 2017 8:57 pm 
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
LTJ_Nukem wrote:
Desperation that's a joy to watch.


Seeing you precious snowflakes delete my threads because the view counts were more impressive than your own threads is indeed, a joy to witness. Projection much?

Image

https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym
_j_
PostPosted: Fri Aug 04, 2017 11:15 pm 
Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2016 2:15 pm
Protoplasym wrote:
_j_ wrote:
As far as I can tell Chris is very upset about who goes into the bathroom with his mum and his sister, couldn't really justify himself beyond being a massive screaming bigot, posted lots of dubious videos, then threw a wobbly when people started messing with his posts, as if his God given mission has been interrupted by meddling liberals. Or something.


You honestly can't tell when someone is making fun of you? Are you that dense...


"Wah wah censorship wah wah lurkers wah wah high view count"

Everyone takes the piss.

"Oh everyone thinks I'm a twat. Well actually I was making fun of you..."

:lol: poor little broflake Chris :lol:
shaman
PostPosted: Sat Aug 05, 2017 12:23 am 
Joined: Thu Jul 17, 2003 11:25 pm
Oh Chris...

Look: http://entoptika.co.uk
Like: http://www.facebook.com/entoptika
Follow: http://twitter.com/entoptika
Flick: https://www.flickr.com/photos/entoptika
Buy: http://shop.entoptika.co.uk
TT_
PostPosted: Sat Aug 05, 2017 1:24 am 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
at this point chris you have two choices

1. improve your interpersonal / social skills and integrate / blend in. try being nice maybe ?

2. fuck right off

choose either
LTJ_Nukem
PostPosted: Sat Aug 05, 2017 1:50 pm 
Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Be careful guys, he's got high view counts :lol: :lol: :lol:

Image

alex_virr wrote:
I've probably read more science fiction that you have books of any kind in your entire life.

I've read enough already for 2 lifetimes.
ag4111
PostPosted: Sat Aug 05, 2017 4:02 pm 
Joined: Fri Oct 24, 2003 11:11 am
'this once great forum' :lol:

Didn't tranny-loving NSBH once come to the UK to challenge board members to a fight?? What a loser.

Image
Bin Jesus wrote:
Clod has been meeting for illicit blindfold sessions in a dark room with a hot white women he met online.

Jeremy Kyle reveals that clod has in fact been banging not only a dude, but a his own estranged half chinese son from a former interracial marriage that ended so badly it left him bitter and incredibly racist.

Image
