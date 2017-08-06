Protoplasym wrote:

_j_ wrote:

As far as I can tell Chris is very upset about who goes into the bathroom with his mum and his sister, couldn't really justify himself beyond being a massive screaming bigot, posted lots of dubious videos, then threw a wobbly when people started messing with his posts, as if his God given mission has been interrupted by meddling liberals. Or something.

You honestly can't tell when someone is making fun of you? Are you that dense...