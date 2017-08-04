HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: ...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Fri Aug 04, 2017 5:58 am




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 4 posts ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
Protoplasym
PostPosted: Thu Aug 03, 2017 9:34 pm 
Offline
Regular Reader
Regular Reader
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 111
Thank you, your White Flag has been duly noted. :violin:

Image

Resorting to Fascist censorship makes the 10 of you who post on this dead forum, appear defeated beyond any words I can muster. The fact that for the last couple weeks, I was simply posting material for lurkers to read and digest, without even so much as looking at said threads again, i.e. not coming back to my own threads/not reading responses, and that those threads not only had responses, but high view numbers; proves that the lurkers on this forum are interested in a different opinion to the 10 feminazis who regularly post here in Off Topic. I am a provocateur of the highest caliber and it drives you snowflakes mad with envy, rage, and confusion. 8)

What's even more comical is the fact that a few of my threads had view counts rivaling threads that have been in Off Topic for months to a year. When one has to resort to censorship to keep others from seeing facts that disprove their ideology, the question must be asked, "Are my viewpoints that fubar?". The 10 of you ladies will not participate in such introspection because of your brainwashed inabilities to do so, but to those who lurk and don't wish to share their opinions openly on such a bigoted and close minded forum; I feel for you that this once great forum that used to have tons of traffic has succumbed to this level of utter mediocrity and inviolable criticism.

As for arguing with the 10 of you: you and your ilk couldn't get close to me with logic and facts, and when it came to ad hominem and meme wars, your arses were handed to you on a silver platter. That's game set match, tadpoles. Apparently anything I post related to politics will be deleted because my messages are feared, but of course, hypocritically... it's permitted for you tootsie rolls to post goading political posts to your hearts content. Enjoy your hypocrisy and I'll enjoy my victory: thanks again for resorting to censorship and for flying your White Flag high and proud.

Image


:pimp:

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym


Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on OrkutShare on DiggShare on MySpaceShare on DeliciousShare on Technorati
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
LTJ_Nukem
PostPosted: Thu Aug 03, 2017 9:35 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5707
Location: Space, the final frontier
Hey buddy.... Wanna buy some freedom?

_________________
Image

alex_virr wrote:
I've probably read more science fiction that you have books of any kind in your entire life.

I've read enough already for 2 lifetimes.
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
_j_
PostPosted: Thu Aug 03, 2017 11:39 pm 
Offline
Regular Reader
Regular Reader

Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2016 2:15 pm
Posts: 108
:lol: :lol: :lol:

You have posted some shit on here. I like how you first claimed to want to have an intelligent debate, then when you couldn't do that you just decided to call everyone silly and post nonsense videos instead. I think we were all disappointed when you made that choice.

This however, was bloody excellent. Well done.
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
PostPosted: Fri Aug 04, 2017 3:35 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 18032
Location: synth
Protoplasym wrote:

Resorting to Fascist censorship makes the 10 of you who post on this dead forum, appear defeated beyond any words I can muster. The fact that for the last couple weeks, I was simply posting material for lurkers to read and digest, without even so much as looking at said threads again, i.e. not coming back to my own threads/not reading responses, and that those threads not only had responses, but high view numbers; proves that the lurkers on this forum are interested in a different opinion to the 10 feminazis who regularly post here in Off Topic. I am a provocateur of the highest caliber and it drives you snowflakes mad with envy, rage, and confusion. 8)

What's even more comical is the fact that a few of my threads had view counts rivaling threads that have been in Off Topic for months to a year. When one has to resort to censorship to keep others from seeing facts that disprove their ideology, the question must be asked, "Are my viewpoints that fubar?". The 10 of you ladies will not participate in such introspection because of your brainwashed inabilities to do so, but to those who lurk and don't wish to share their opinions openly on such a bigoted and close minded forum; I feel for you that this once great forum that used to have tons of traffic has succumbed to this level of utter mediocrity and inviolable criticism.

As for arguing with the 10 of you: you and your ilk couldn't get close to me with logic and facts, and when it came to ad hominem and meme wars, your arses were handed to you on a silver platter. That's game set match, tadpoles. Apparently anything I post related to politics will be deleted because my messages are feared, but of course, hypocritically... it's permitted for you tootsie rolls to post goading political posts to your hearts content. Enjoy your hypocrisy and I'll enjoy my victory: thanks again for resorting to censorship and for flying your White Flag high and proud.



calm down dear , it's only a breakbeat forum
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 4 posts ] 

Board index » OFF TOPIC » OFF TOPIC

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Google [Bot] and 12 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
cron
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk