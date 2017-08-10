HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
Do u have and maintain a garden
LTJ_Nukem
 Post subject: Re: Do u even garden m9*
PostPosted: Wed Aug 09, 2017 4:58 pm 
:badgrin:

Doomo
 Post subject: Re: Do u even garden m9*
PostPosted: Thu Aug 10, 2017 9:40 am 
Doomo wrote:
might be ok for now but the weeds still find a way...


:facepalm: :badgrin:

Doomo
 Post subject: Re: Do u even garden m9*
PostPosted: Thu Aug 10, 2017 9:47 am 
Did the instructions talk about fitting a weed control barrier underneath the fake grass? Might be worth pulling it up and doing it again if they have come through that quickly. Screwfix do the stuff for about 40 quid for 1m * 100m role which is probably as cheap as it can be brought. You can buy larger widths too, and even large rectangles of the shit (generally more expensive). Ideally it should be done with as few overlaps as possible.

Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Do u even garden m9*
PostPosted: Thu Aug 10, 2017 10:29 am 
There is a weed barrier. They did it properly

Doomo
 Post subject: Re: Do u even garden m9*
PostPosted: Thu Aug 10, 2017 11:22 am 
Clearly not if they are coming through already. freshly shat seeds in bird poo wouldnt take hold if there was nothing for them to grow in

