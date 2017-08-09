HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Wed Aug 09, 2017 10:24 pm




Do u have and maintain a garden
Artificial Lawn 10%  10%  [ 1 ]
GQTFTW 10%  10%  [ 1 ]
I AM LDN 0%  0%  [ 0 ]
Yes I R Grown Up 20%  20%  [ 2 ]
I have a person that does it 20%  20%  [ 2 ]
Mostly snorting "Plant Food" 40%  40%  [ 4 ]
Total votes : 10
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Do u even garden m9*
PostPosted: Wed Aug 02, 2017 4:27 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22504
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
My brother has just installed artificial turf in his back garden. It seems ok.

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Watoo
 Post subject: Re: Do u even garden m9*
PostPosted: Wed Aug 02, 2017 4:40 pm 
Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9625
Location: Manchester
Artificial Hawn.

Paging LNDR

Doomo
 Post subject: Re: Do u even garden m9*
PostPosted: Wed Aug 02, 2017 4:55 pm 
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 12086
Location: cuntford
might be ok for now but the weeds still find a way...

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
LTJ_Nukem
 Post subject: Re: Do u even garden m9*
PostPosted: Wed Aug 02, 2017 4:58 pm 
Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5715
Location: Space, the final frontier
I sit in it sometimes, but a man comes once a month to do all the actual gardening.

You can get some decent artificial turfs these days but the installer needs to know what they're doing. Very easy to cock it up and end up with gaps where weeds can pop through.

alex_virr wrote:
I've probably read more science fiction that you have books of any kind in your entire life.

I've read enough already for 2 lifetimes.
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Do u even garden m9*
PostPosted: Wed Aug 02, 2017 4:59 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22504
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
It was waist high weeds before. Neighbours still is. Jim laid it himself. It will last 2 years tops

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


LTJ_Nukem
 Post subject: Re: Do u even garden m9*
PostPosted: Wed Aug 02, 2017 5:25 pm 
Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5715
Location: Space, the final frontier
He'll know within a week if it'll go the distance

alex_virr wrote:
I've probably read more science fiction that you have books of any kind in your entire life.

I've read enough already for 2 lifetimes.
TT_
 Post subject: Re: Do u even garden m9*
PostPosted: Wed Aug 02, 2017 8:08 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 18043
Location: synth
I buried my cat in it the other day
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Do u even garden m9*
PostPosted: Wed Aug 02, 2017 10:32 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22504
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
It been in for about 3 weeks

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Doomo
 Post subject: Re: Do u even garden m9*
PostPosted: Thu Aug 03, 2017 10:33 am 
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 12086
Location: cuntford
My neighbour is too old to do his garden so I mow his front lawn and try to do some of his back garden for him. It's still a mess but it is at least not a total jungle. Fucking brambles, nettles and bindweed pop up everywhere. I filled his green bin with nothing but brambles the other day. Fucking things. easiest thing to do would be to nuke the lot and start again

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Watoo
 Post subject: Re: Do u even garden m9*
PostPosted: Thu Aug 03, 2017 10:48 am 
Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9625
Location: Manchester
It's the only way to be sure.

Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Do u even garden m9*
PostPosted: Thu Aug 03, 2017 1:20 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22504
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Doomo wrote:
My neighbour is too old to do his garden so I mow his front lawn and try to do some of his back garden for him. It's still a mess but it is at least not a total jungle. Fucking brambles, nettles and bindweed pop up everywhere. I filled his green bin with nothing but brambles the other day. Fucking things. easiest thing to do would be to nuke the lot and start again


Good on you doomo. :D

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Doomo
 Post subject: Re: Do u even garden m9*
PostPosted: Thu Aug 03, 2017 1:23 pm 
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 12086
Location: cuntford
I know. Get me doing proper neighbourly grown up stuff.

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Do u even garden m9*
PostPosted: Thu Aug 03, 2017 1:24 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22504
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Be nice to your neighbours and ppl that serve food.

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Doomo
 Post subject: Re: Do u even garden m9*
PostPosted: Thu Aug 03, 2017 1:51 pm 
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 12086
Location: cuntford
and watch out for people who arent nice to people who serve food.

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Do u even garden m9*
PostPosted: Wed Aug 09, 2017 4:52 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22504
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Weeds are coming through

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


