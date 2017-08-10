OnderKoffer! MIX.229 (Oldskool, Breakbeat, House)http://www.mixcloud.com/Onder_Koffer/on ... eat-house/
TRACKLIST:
1 Move Sucker by Basement Freaks & Quasamodo
2 Must Bee The Music (Frisco Disco Mix) by King Bee
3 Dynamite (Original Mix) by Badboe
4 Passion by Subzone
5 Funkatarium by Jump
6 Mile High Express (Original Trip) by Appleseed
7 Plastic Dreams (Boom Boom Sattelitesmix) by Jaydee
8 Start The Commotion by The Wiseguys
9 Lyndon - Open Up (Chemical Brothers Remix) by Leftfield
10 Moonstompin by Undercover Movement
11 Technophobia (Tuff Mix) by Shoot The Moon
12 Junglefreak (Skeewiff remix) by Osmosis
13 My House Is Your House by The Break Boys
14 Love & Hate by Soul Of Man
15 Weird Planet by Headrillaz
16 Out Of Hand (Fatboy Slim Remix) by Bassbin Twins
17 Conskank by Hardwire
18 Mind Control ( Instrumental) by Bambaataa & The Nebula Funk
19 Time's Running Out by Cirrus
20 Fantasy by Fantasy UFO
21 I'll Be Ok (Superskank remix) by Bass Kleph
22 Naked And Ashamed (Remix) by Dylan Rhymes
23 Funky Guitar by TC 1992
24 Hear The Angels (Transahara Club Mix) by Da Juice
25 Rollin' A Hard Six by Hydrophonix
26 Breaker Beats Part II by Freestylers
27 Dance With Power by Bass Construction
28 Boogaloo Stomp by Da Wiesel
29 Crowd Control by Meat Katie
30 BassMachien (Break The mix) by Jackaroo
31 The Flow (Nalin & Kane Remix) by Laguna Seca
32 Techno Love by Turntable Symphony
33 Protein by Sonic Experience
34 The Terminator by NRG
35 Beatniks (Original Mix) by The Delorme
36 It Just Won't Do (Club Mix) by Tim Deluxe feat. Sam Obernik
37 Put The Needle To The Record by Criminal Element Orchestra
38 Skyline by Force Mass Motion
39 Full Stop by Bonobo
40 The Drum (Groove Diggaz Remix) by Soul of Man
41 It's A Tough Beat (Tuff Mix) by Pandemic
42 Chemical Nuts (Unbalanced Mix) by Dish Cuts
43 Rising Up by Jono Fernandez
44 Sandman by Coimbra
45 Time To Burn by Direct Input
46 Pressed by Farace
47 Mad As Hell by Vandal
48 Inter X by The Knock
49 Magic Carpet Ride (Work Remix) by The Mighty Dub Cats
50 Ghetto Funk Baby by DJ Stew
51 Nine Ways by JDS
52 Millenium (Breaks Mix) by Amp
53 Searchin for My Rizla by Ratpack
54 Somebody Scream by Subliminal Aura
55 Nutty Drumstick (Matt Cantor remix) by 2 Inda Bush
56 Future Sound Of Retro by Lee Coombs
57 Mash Up The Speakers by DJ Scoobie
58 Inka (Backdraft Remix) by Beatman & Ludmilla
59 Can You Feel It by Elevation
60 Get Down (Breakfasters Remix) by Koma and Bones
61 Headstrong by Fantasy UFO
62 Monika Kruse by Latin Lovers
63 He Never Lost His Hardcore by N.R.G
64 Rudeboy Hardcore by DJ Trace
65 Get Up! Go Insane! (Fatboy Really Lost It Remix) by Stretch 'N Vern
66 A Most Excellent Choon by Smart E's
67 Spread Out and Scatter by DJ Slam
68 Hippodrome by DJ Phantasy
69 Respect Is Due by DJ Nex
70 Sunburst (Cubic 22 Remix) by Digital Excitation
71 Dubbing You by Foul Play
72 Step Up by Cultural Assult
73 You Got Me Burnin' by Cloud 9
74 In The House by 3 Thieves & A Liar
75 Give Yourself To Me by Intoxicate
76 Utah Mantra by Orca
77 Eruption by Jem 77
78 Take Me To The Top by Sunshine Productions
79 Searchin For Gold by Citadel Of Kaos
80 The Law by Smart E's
81 It's Like A Dream by Dry & Roasted
82 Everybody Get Crazy by Sonic Experience
83 Real Style by Chemical Vacation
84 The Bell Tune by Slippery Project
85 Force - Original Bad Boy by D
86 Dubplate by Wots My Code