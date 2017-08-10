Lurker

http://www.mixcloud.com/Onder_Koffer/on ... eat-house/



TRACKLIST:

1 Move Sucker by Basement Freaks & Quasamodo

2 Must Bee The Music (Frisco Disco Mix) by King Bee

3 Dynamite (Original Mix) by Badboe

4 Passion by Subzone

5 Funkatarium by Jump

6 Mile High Express (Original Trip) by Appleseed

7 Plastic Dreams (Boom Boom Sattelitesmix) by Jaydee

8 Start The Commotion by The Wiseguys

9 Lyndon - Open Up (Chemical Brothers Remix) by Leftfield

10 Moonstompin by Undercover Movement

11 Technophobia (Tuff Mix) by Shoot The Moon

12 Junglefreak (Skeewiff remix) by Osmosis

13 My House Is Your House by The Break Boys

14 Love & Hate by Soul Of Man

15 Weird Planet by Headrillaz

16 Out Of Hand (Fatboy Slim Remix) by Bassbin Twins

17 Conskank by Hardwire

18 Mind Control ( Instrumental) by Bambaataa & The Nebula Funk

19 Time's Running Out by Cirrus

20 Fantasy by Fantasy UFO

21 I'll Be Ok (Superskank remix) by Bass Kleph

22 Naked And Ashamed (Remix) by Dylan Rhymes

23 Funky Guitar by TC 1992

24 Hear The Angels (Transahara Club Mix) by Da Juice

25 Rollin' A Hard Six by Hydrophonix

26 Breaker Beats Part II by Freestylers

27 Dance With Power by Bass Construction

28 Boogaloo Stomp by Da Wiesel

29 Crowd Control by Meat Katie

30 BassMachien (Break The mix) by Jackaroo

31 The Flow (Nalin & Kane Remix) by Laguna Seca

32 Techno Love by Turntable Symphony

33 Protein by Sonic Experience

34 The Terminator by NRG

35 Beatniks (Original Mix) by The Delorme

36 It Just Won't Do (Club Mix) by Tim Deluxe feat. Sam Obernik

37 Put The Needle To The Record by Criminal Element Orchestra

38 Skyline by Force Mass Motion

39 Full Stop by Bonobo

40 The Drum (Groove Diggaz Remix) by Soul of Man

41 It's A Tough Beat (Tuff Mix) by Pandemic

42 Chemical Nuts (Unbalanced Mix) by Dish Cuts

43 Rising Up by Jono Fernandez

44 Sandman by Coimbra

45 Time To Burn by Direct Input

46 Pressed by Farace

47 Mad As Hell by Vandal

48 Inter X by The Knock

49 Magic Carpet Ride (Work Remix) by The Mighty Dub Cats

50 Ghetto Funk Baby by DJ Stew

51 Nine Ways by JDS

52 Millenium (Breaks Mix) by Amp

53 Searchin for My Rizla by Ratpack

54 Somebody Scream by Subliminal Aura

55 Nutty Drumstick (Matt Cantor remix) by 2 Inda Bush

56 Future Sound Of Retro by Lee Coombs

57 Mash Up The Speakers by DJ Scoobie

58 Inka (Backdraft Remix) by Beatman & Ludmilla

59 Can You Feel It by Elevation

60 Get Down (Breakfasters Remix) by Koma and Bones

61 Headstrong by Fantasy UFO

62 Monika Kruse by Latin Lovers

63 He Never Lost His Hardcore by N.R.G

64 Rudeboy Hardcore by DJ Trace

65 Get Up! Go Insane! (Fatboy Really Lost It Remix) by Stretch 'N Vern

66 A Most Excellent Choon by Smart E's

67 Spread Out and Scatter by DJ Slam

68 Hippodrome by DJ Phantasy

69 Respect Is Due by DJ Nex

70 Sunburst (Cubic 22 Remix) by Digital Excitation

71 Dubbing You by Foul Play

72 Step Up by Cultural Assult

73 You Got Me Burnin' by Cloud 9

74 In The House by 3 Thieves & A Liar

75 Give Yourself To Me by Intoxicate

76 Utah Mantra by Orca

77 Eruption by Jem 77

78 Take Me To The Top by Sunshine Productions

79 Searchin For Gold by Citadel Of Kaos

80 The Law by Smart E's

81 It's Like A Dream by Dry & Roasted

82 Everybody Get Crazy by Sonic Experience

83 Real Style by Chemical Vacation

84 The Bell Tune by Slippery Project

85 Force - Original Bad Boy by D

