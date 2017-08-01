HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
Dan Badbro_
 Perfect sleep
PostPosted: Tue Aug 01, 2017 10:59 am 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22498
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
I would like the ability to remove my arms and eyes whilst sleeping.

Any advice welcomed.

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Watoo
 Re: Perfect sleep
PostPosted: Tue Aug 01, 2017 11:00 am 
Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9621
Location: Manchester
Just imagine.

_________________
Image
Dan Badbro_
 Re: Perfect sleep
PostPosted: Tue Aug 01, 2017 11:06 am 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22498
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
A man can dream

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Doomo
 Re: Perfect sleep
PostPosted: Tue Aug 01, 2017 11:09 am 
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 12076
Location: cuntford
wank more. your will go blind and your arms will drop off. apparently

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
TT_
 Re: Perfect sleep
PostPosted: Tue Aug 01, 2017 11:17 am 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 18070
Location: synth
Memory foam pillow ftw

And more wanling
Dan Badbro_
 Re: Perfect sleep
PostPosted: Tue Aug 01, 2017 11:44 am 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22498
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Memory foam is way too hot.

Bamboo fibre ftw

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Lightshapers
 Re: Perfect sleep
PostPosted: Tue Aug 01, 2017 1:38 pm 
Joined: Mon Sep 20, 2010 10:54 am
Posts: 6273
Location: ooga chaka ooga chaka ooga ooga ooga chaka
:chin:
Image

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/lightshapers
https://soundcloud.com/lombardiandkostello
Dan Badbro_
 Re: Perfect sleep
PostPosted: Tue Aug 01, 2017 3:39 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22498
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
I've realised a flaw.

Without arms I wouldn't be able to put my eyes back in and without eyes I wouldn't be able to find my arms.

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


