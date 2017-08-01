HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Tue Aug 01, 2017 10:56 am 
Would you swap real food for powder?

Would you do it in public?

Would you make sure the lid is on properly before shaking?

Does it count as eating at your desk?

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Watoo
PostPosted: Tue Aug 01, 2017 11:11 am 
Few of the guise at work tried it and lost weight but I don't think it's sustainable. Still worth a couple of lines though.

TT_
PostPosted: Tue Aug 01, 2017 11:16 am 
There's an engineer in my studio building guzzles the stuff every day

Fucking weirdo

Tuesday is soylent green day
Watoo
PostPosted: Tue Aug 01, 2017 11:41 am 
You know that's people right?

Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Tue Aug 01, 2017 11:44 am 
Is it for totes weirdos?

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


~Lander~
PostPosted: Tue Aug 01, 2017 12:33 pm 
I have it :woo:

It is GREAT and Vegun. HTH. Love and stuff.

https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
i'm only here for the signatures


Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Totes deffo


Lightshapers
PostPosted: Tue Aug 01, 2017 1:24 pm 
my problem is that steak is just, errrrrrrm, better

Doomo
PostPosted: Tue Aug 01, 2017 1:45 pm 
when I do lines I tend not to eat, so technically Im swapping food for powder.

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
~Lander~
PostPosted: Tue Aug 01, 2017 3:53 pm 
It isn't meant to be a replacement for steak Shapers :roll:

https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
i'm only here for the signatures


Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Totes deffo


Lightshapers
PostPosted: Tue Aug 01, 2017 4:22 pm 
:lol: i know but dan asked about swapping real food for powder

https://soundcloud.com/lightshapers
https://soundcloud.com/lombardiandkostello
