Here is my recorded set from last Sunday evening, closing up S*A*S*H By Day: the daytime stanza of the amazingly strong and ever-consistent weekly event.
I played right after the day's headliner, Scottish house guru, Jasper James. The crowd—as is always the case with S*A*S*H—were extremely welcoming and certainly up-for-it, and lapped up the unseasonal warmer Sydney vibes with an abundance of smiles!
This set contains some driving, melodic disco house vibes, some deeper house selections—some of which I've not enjoyed for a little while—and concludes on a faster, more pumping tip; a staple for the weekly event, really.
Many thanks and much love to the S*A*S*H crew for the booking, the hospitality, and the warm and fuzzies—particularly Cris, for his full encouragement and belief that, hey, I can play a closing set! Much love to the regular S*A*S*H party people, too, who somehow make this Sunday shindig one of the strongest, most consistent events our fair city has ever seen!
I had a whole lot of fun delivering this one, and hope that is also translated via the stream/download.
