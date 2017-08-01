Poster-lite

S*A*S*H By Day: the daytime stanza of the amazingly strong and ever-consistent weekly event.



I played right after the day's headliner, Scottish house guru, Jasper James. The crowd—as is always the case with S*A*S*H—were extremely welcoming and certainly up-for-it, and lapped up the unseasonal warmer Sydney vibes with an abundance of smiles!



This set contains some driving, melodic disco house vibes, some deeper house selections—some of which I've not enjoyed for a little while—and concludes on a faster, more pumping tip; a staple for the weekly event, really.



Many thanks and much love to the S*A*S*H crew for the booking, the hospitality, and the warm and fuzzies—particularly Cris, for his full encouragement and belief that, hey, I can play a closing set! Much love to the regular S*A*S*H party people, too, who somehow make this Sunday shindig one of the strongest, most consistent events our fair city has ever seen!



I had a whole lot of fun delivering this one, and hope that is also translated via the stream/download.



Enjoy!



Link to track on SoundCloud



> Download Here



> Listen on Soundcloud



: Tracklisting:

01 : Cody Currie - 'Down On Disco Street' (Original Mix) [Pusic Records]

02 : Black Loops - 'Sex, Pt. 2' (Original Mix) [Toy Tonics]

03 : Fusion Groove Orchestra ft. Steve Lucas - 'If Only I Could' (Liem Remix) [Classic Music Company]

04 : Folamour - 'La Pierre Et Le Sabre' (Original Mix) [Tronic Session Records]

05 : Soulphiction - 'Hustler's Ball' (Original Mix) [Philpot Records]

06 : Coeo - 'Back In The Days' (Original Mix) [Toy Tonics]

07 : DJ W!ld - 'Lucky' (Original Mix) [The W Label]

08 : Jesse Rose ft. Avon Stringer - 'Pressure' (Original Mix) [Double-Up]

09 : Marco Grandi - 'Bonita' (Evren Ulusoy & Sezer Uysal Remix) [Ready Mix Records]

10 : Mad Rey - 'Quartier Sex' (Original Mix) [D.KO Records]

11 : Sezer Uysal & Spennu - 'Je Te Veux' (Spieltape Remix) [Savoir Faire Musique]

12 : Franck Roger & Mandel Turner - 'After All' (Burnski Remix) [Real Tone Records]

13 : Soffy O. - 'Maybe A Dog' (Einmusik Remix) [Virgin]

14 : Emanuel Satie - 'All Things Go' (Audiojack Remix) [Gruuv]

15 : Efron & Piek - 'Ma Business' (Hector Couto Dub Mix) [Bonzai Progressive]

16 : Electronic Youth - 'Reflex' (Original Mix) [New Violence Records]

17 : James Silk - 'Intervention' (Original Mix) [Heyo]

18 : Evren Ulusoy - 'Things To Say' (Original Mix) [I Records]

19 : Nachtbraker - 'Really Ties The Room Together' (Original Mix) [Dirt Crew Recordings]

20 : Chymera - 'Disc' (Original Mix) [Dirt Crew Recordings]

21 : Urulu - 'Tochigi Descent' (Original Mix) [South Street]

22 : Italobros - 'Overiu' (Hauswerks Remix) [Under No Illusion]

23 : Robert Babicz - 'Percofonik' (Original Mix) [Bedrock Records]

24 : Duff Disco – 'A Little More Love' (Original Mix) [Duff Disco]

