1 - Veil by Khesis 2 - New Order (Original Mix) by Eztereo 3 - The Fuck Minds by UFO Project 4 - Little Asia by K4DJ 5 - System Error (Original Mix) by Peter Paul 6 - Flipside (Original Mix) master by Dee 7 - Everybody (Original Mix) by Perfect Kombo 8 - Feel Me (Original Mix) by B-Phreak 9 - All 2 U (Taiki Nulight Remix) by R3ll 10- LOL (Original Mix) by Rob Analyze & Viro 11 - Ladies Pop (feat. DJ T3kken) by CVPELLV 12- More (feat. Iyamah) by Bushbaby 13- Stingray by DJ Icey 14- Massimo (Horns Cru Mix) by Mella Dee 15- Splash by Suga7 16- Tzamio (Original Mix) by Guau 17- Ultrafunkula by Future Wildstyle 18- Holdin On by Freestylers 19- Man Of The Speed (Original Mix) by Yo Speed 20-Damn Fine (Original Mix) by Worthy 21- Dirty (Original Mix) by Javy Groove 22- Pull Up by Sunsha 23- Squarez (Original Mix) by [66] 24- I Can’t Wait by Deekline 25- Contrast (Original Mix) by MURIX 26- Heart Player by Colombo 27- Searching For My Rizla 2017 (RatPack & Freestylers ReMastered) by Ratpack
