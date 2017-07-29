HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: ...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Sat Jul 29, 2017 2:32 am




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 4 posts ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
Protoplasym
PostPosted: Fri Jul 28, 2017 8:21 pm 
Offline
Regular Reader
Regular Reader
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 163
http://www.returnofkings.com/126156/new-amsterdam-law-criminalizes-the-act-of-unsuccessfully-flirting-with-women-in-public

Wow, it looks like this brand of feminazi retardation from the UK has migrated over to Europe in full... congrats, mates. Now the Netherlands is known for Pot, Prostitutes, and not being able to talk to women.

Image

es


I am having a strange sense of deja vu...

'County in UK Makes it a Hate Crime to Upset Women' 07-13-2016'

http://www.nuskoolbreaks.co.uk/forum/viewtopic.php?f=14&t=167090

:violin:

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym


Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on OrkutShare on DiggShare on MySpaceShare on DeliciousShare on Technorati
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
PostPosted: Fri Jul 28, 2017 9:13 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 18065
Location: synth
this is why women won't talk to you proto

When was the last time you had sex that you didn't pay for ?
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
m0del101
PostPosted: Fri Jul 28, 2017 9:15 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Wed Jul 02, 2003 1:08 am
Posts: 7351
Location: london
Quote:
Marcouch says he expects majority support for the plan. ‘We are not talking about comments such as “hey darling”,’ Marcouch said. ‘Women can deal with that. But obscene gestures, harassment and intimidation which frighten women are going too far.’

Read more at DutchNews.nl: Labour seeks to make sexual harassment on the streets a crime http://www.dutchnews.nl/news/archives/2 ... -as-crime/


seems reasonable fuck face :urstupid:
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
~Lander~
PostPosted: Fri Jul 28, 2017 10:41 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14724
Location: Bcz Techno
Misleading subject title. I want a refund.

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
i'm only here for the signatures


Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Totes deffo


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 4 posts ] 

Board index » OFF TOPIC » OFF TOPIC

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Google [Bot] and 6 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
cron
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk