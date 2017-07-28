HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
OAP-Dub
PostPosted: Fri Jul 28, 2017 3:50 pm 
Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 3:22 pm
Posts: 5590
Location: In my pipe and slippers.
Jumped on to do one monkface! of my regular cover slots on NSB radio. 3 hours of beats and breaks including Taishan, Slyde, Nu Breed, Raw as Fuck, Darft Phunk, Stereo 8, Dee Patten, Blim, JDS, Drummatic Twins, Krafty Kuts, Apollo Kids, Autobots and the Terry and June theme tune. Bish Bash Bosh!

https://www.mixcloud.com/paul-wright7/b ... -27072017/

_________________
I was born underwater,
I dried out in the sun.
I started humping volcanoes baby,
when I was too young.


