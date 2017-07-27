HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Thu Jul 27, 2017 6:38 pm




Dr.Schmidt
PostPosted: Thu Jul 27, 2017 12:38 pm 
Joined: Tue Aug 19, 2003 8:55 pm
Posts: 334
Location: Augsburg / Germany
Out August 25th, 2017 as digital download: Solar Chrome / Dr. Schmidt - ULtra

Track 1: Solar Chrome - Cipherbyte
Track 2: Dr. Schmidt - Ting
Mastering: Andreas Kauffelt @ Schnittstelle/Berlin

https://youtu.be/0fnqqcEiskQ

https://soundcloud.com/dr-schmidt/solar ... al-preview

Maschinen Musik
Beats on the Mechanical Side of Life
http://www.Maschinen-Musik.de
http://www.myspace.com/technobreaks
http://twitter.com/MaschinenMusik
http://soundcloud.com/dr-schmidt


