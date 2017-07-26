Hi gang.
After dedicating my last two shows to breakbeat old
and new
, I’m returning to my usual format this week with an eclectic show featuring beats from the realms of funk, soul, hip hop, house, techno, breaks and beyond, including fresh new music by the likes of Mr Jukes, Walker & Royce, Billy Kenny, Green Velvet, Jamie Jones
& lots more!

Hubie Sounds 131 – Tuesday 25th July @ 9pm BST – live and direct on NSB Radio!
Hubie x