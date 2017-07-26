HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Wed Jul 26, 2017 8:00 am




hubie
PostPosted: Tue Jul 25, 2017 12:12 pm 
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2006 6:24 pm
Hi gang.

After dedicating my last two shows to breakbeat old and new, I’m returning to my usual format this week with an eclectic show featuring beats from the realms of funk, soul, hip hop, house, techno, breaks and beyond, including fresh new music by the likes of Mr Jukes, Walker & Royce, Billy Kenny, Green Velvet, Jamie Jones & lots more!

Hubie Sounds 131 – Tuesday 25th July @ 9pm BST – live and direct on NSB Radio!

* For more details, check out HubieSounds.com

* Click here to visit NSB Radio

* Click here to tune in (it should play in your default media player)

* Click here to join us in the Chatroom

* And make sure you check out the Hubie Sounds Fanpage on Facebook and Follow Hubie Sounds on Twitter!

Hubie x

