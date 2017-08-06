HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
shaman
PostPosted: Sat Aug 05, 2017 12:25 am 
"Despite breaks being dead, NSB found a new life as the echo chamber of whatsapp."

Forum saved by AG4111. Again.

TT_
PostPosted: Sat Aug 05, 2017 1:25 am 
hurrah
Watoo
PostPosted: Sat Aug 05, 2017 1:33 am 
wassssssssap

Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Sat Aug 05, 2017 8:02 pm 
Hi Shamong

shaman
PostPosted: Sat Aug 05, 2017 10:02 pm 
Whatsapp DingDan?

