TT_
 Post subject: Wednesday
PostPosted: Wed Jul 19, 2017 1:48 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 18037
Location: synth
Jimmy cayks make me a mod please

I want to wield the mace of molog bal


LTJ_Nukem
 Post subject: Re: Wednesday
PostPosted: Wed Jul 19, 2017 10:36 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5700
Location: Space, the final frontier
U ok hun?

alex_virr wrote:
I've probably read more science fiction that you have books of any kind in your entire life.

I've read enough already for 2 lifetimes.
Doomo
 Post subject: Re: Wednesday
PostPosted: Wed Jul 19, 2017 10:48 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 12044
Location: cuntford
too much power wanking IMO

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
TT_
 Post subject: Re: Wednesday
PostPosted: Wed Jul 19, 2017 12:45 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 18037
Location: synth
Doomo wrote:
too much power wanking IMO


Exactly this
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Wednesday
PostPosted: Wed Jul 19, 2017 1:11 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22454
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
I'm IP banned from NSBradio

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


