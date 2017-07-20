Ah yes, the proud moment when you're country went from being a world leader to being the laughing stock of the international community.

How does it feel to know that nobody in the world takes you seriously anymore? Trump may be the leader of the US, but Crazy Merkel is the new global leader. China thinks Trump is a weak leader, Russia believes they have Trump in their pocket and Europe has resigned to the fact that we can't trust the US anymore, so congratulations on your attempt to isolate yourself, it worked!

