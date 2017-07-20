HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: ...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Thu Jul 20, 2017 10:16 am




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 4 posts ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
Protoplasym
PostPosted: Tue Jul 18, 2017 11:10 pm 
Offline
Regular Reader
Regular Reader
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 148


Image

:lol: :sun: :lol:

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym


Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on OrkutShare on DiggShare on MySpaceShare on DeliciousShare on Technorati
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Protoplasym
PostPosted: Wed Jul 19, 2017 9:24 pm 
Offline
Regular Reader
Regular Reader
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 148
Image

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
PostPosted: Thu Jul 20, 2017 1:42 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 18037
Location: synth


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Danny
PostPosted: Thu Jul 20, 2017 6:43 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue May 15, 2007 10:09 am
Posts: 5849
Location: the Netherlands
Ah yes, the proud moment when you're country went from being a world leader to being the laughing stock of the international community.
How does it feel to know that nobody in the world takes you seriously anymore? Trump may be the leader of the US, but Crazy Merkel is the new global leader. China thinks Trump is a weak leader, Russia believes they have Trump in their pocket and Europe has resigned to the fact that we can't trust the US anymore, so congratulations on your attempt to isolate yourself, it worked!

_________________
ImageImage
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 4 posts ] 

Board index » OFF TOPIC » OFF TOPIC

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Majestic-12 [Bot] and 4 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk