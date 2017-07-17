HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: ...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Mon Jul 17, 2017 9:24 pm




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 7 posts ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
Kraymon
PostPosted: Sun Jul 16, 2017 6:05 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Wed Jun 25, 2003 10:11 am
Posts: 2976
well? :woo:

_________________
Image

http://www.facebook.com/kraymonmusic
http://www.soundcloud.com/kraymon


Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on OrkutShare on DiggShare on MySpaceShare on DeliciousShare on Technorati
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
_OhGee
PostPosted: Sun Jul 16, 2017 6:36 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Mar 13, 2004 5:54 pm
Posts: 15264
Location: Mad beef
Yes, pretty much same crew as Free Rotation :badger:

_________________
Mixcloud | Soundcloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
_OhGee
PostPosted: Sun Jul 16, 2017 6:37 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Mar 13, 2004 5:54 pm
Posts: 15264
Location: Mad beef
Any idea which general area you'll be camping in?

_________________
Mixcloud | Soundcloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Kraymon
PostPosted: Sun Jul 16, 2017 8:14 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Wed Jun 25, 2003 10:11 am
Posts: 2976
ahh cool!
I'm gonna be backstage. Never been before so no idea where! Downtown perhaps? Playing in Blind Pig.
Keep an eye on my facebook page for details.

_________________
Image

http://www.facebook.com/kraymonmusic
http://www.soundcloud.com/kraymon
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Doomo
PostPosted: Mon Jul 17, 2017 10:46 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 12037
Location: cuntford
nicely pimped

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
LTJ_Nukem
PostPosted: Mon Jul 17, 2017 3:48 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5693
Location: Space, the final frontier
You mean quietTOWN right?

Lol

I wish I was going :cry:

_________________
Image

alex_virr wrote:
I've probably read more science fiction that you have books of any kind in your entire life.

I've read enough already for 2 lifetimes.
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Kraymon
PostPosted: Mon Jul 17, 2017 8:44 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Wed Jun 25, 2003 10:11 am
Posts: 2976
Doomo wrote:
nicely pimped



well you haven't heard the half of it because I was wondering if I could blag any more gigs!! Taking a record bag full of classic nuskool vinyl with me :)

_________________
Image

http://www.facebook.com/kraymonmusic
http://www.soundcloud.com/kraymon
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 7 posts ] 

Board index » BREAKS, BEATS, BASS, MUSIC » MUSIC DISCUSSION

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 5 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk