It is currently Sat Jul 15, 2017 7:17 pm




Sly - Why?

1.A Poe’s Trophy
2.Kahnfused
3.Sneaky Ways
4.Storm In A Glass Of Water
5.Pop For Kids
6.Rats
7.Let Go
8.Dental Cannon
9.What’s Your Major Malfunction

Label: Pistolero Recordings
Cat #: PISTOLERO.017
Format: FLAC, Album
Released: April 2017
Style: Trip-Hop / Hip-Hop / Breaks / Instrumental / Bass

Mastering: Robert Hundt @ Anti-Logic Studio (Berlin)
Artwork: Katarina Majic aka Wild Bronco

“Groovy organic beats with psychedelic edge and excellent first album from Canadian artist Sly.”

http://www.soundcloud.com/njinears

soundcloud


