https://www.mixcloud.com/paul-wright7/b ... -13072017/



1) BBC Golf Theme Tune

2) Bill, Ben and Baggio - Pusherman

3) Freq Nasty - Freqazoid

4) Bowser - Let Ya Body Funk

5) STanton Warriors - Da Antidote

6) Fuzz Townsend - Tasty Big Ed (Bowser remix)

7) Freestylers - Soaced Invader

Layo and Bushwacka! - She Disrespek Me

9) Freska Allstars - Get Fresh

10) Western Allstars - Bob the Bleeder (Myagi remix)

11) Soul of Man - Sukdat

12) Azzido Da Bass - Dooms Night (Timo Maas remix)

13) Splitloop - Hey Baby

14) Move Ya and Steve Lavers - Rock Me

15) Plump DJs - Electric Disco

16) Manuel Neztic - Kickin Down (Rico Tubbs remix)

17) Circuit Breaker - Left Hook (Superstyle Deluxe remix)

18) Chris Carter - World in Action

19) Maelstrom - Mokassa (Rob Reng remix)

20) Slyde - Space Bass Rock

21) Projectiles - Ugly Boy

22) TOm Real and Rogue Element - He's So Hot Right Now

23) Squashqar - Robot Groove

24) Wax Equestrian - Zig Zag (Dopamine remix)

25) Rennie Pilgrem - Coming Up For Air (Koma and Bones remix)

26) Rennie Pilgrem and Uberzone - Bounce

27) Orbital - Nothing Left (Tsunami One remix)

28) Delirium and Faze - System Static

29) Klaus Hill - Deep Space (Dopamine remix)

