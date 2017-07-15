HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: ...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Sat Jul 15, 2017 7:17 pm




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 1 post ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
OAP-Dub
PostPosted: Sat Jul 15, 2017 10:41 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 3:22 pm
Posts: 5588
Location: In my pipe and slippers.
We got the band back together man! Yeah, I got Gerry back in the studio to do an AWE Soundystem mega show on NSB Radio. Lots of fun doing this and a great trawl though classic breaks and some forgotten gems. Happy listening y'all. Tracklist below...

https://www.mixcloud.com/paul-wright7/b ... -13072017/

1) BBC Golf Theme Tune
2) Bill, Ben and Baggio - Pusherman
3) Freq Nasty - Freqazoid
4) Bowser - Let Ya Body Funk
5) STanton Warriors - Da Antidote
6) Fuzz Townsend - Tasty Big Ed (Bowser remix)
7) Freestylers - Soaced Invader
8) Layo and Bushwacka! - She Disrespek Me
9) Freska Allstars - Get Fresh
10) Western Allstars - Bob the Bleeder (Myagi remix)
11) Soul of Man - Sukdat
12) Azzido Da Bass - Dooms Night (Timo Maas remix)
13) Splitloop - Hey Baby
14) Move Ya and Steve Lavers - Rock Me
15) Plump DJs - Electric Disco
16) Manuel Neztic - Kickin Down (Rico Tubbs remix)
17) Circuit Breaker - Left Hook (Superstyle Deluxe remix)
18) Chris Carter - World in Action
19) Maelstrom - Mokassa (Rob Reng remix)
20) Slyde - Space Bass Rock
21) Projectiles - Ugly Boy
22) TOm Real and Rogue Element - He's So Hot Right Now
23) Squashqar - Robot Groove
24) Wax Equestrian - Zig Zag (Dopamine remix)
25) Rennie Pilgrem - Coming Up For Air (Koma and Bones remix)
26) Rennie Pilgrem and Uberzone - Bounce
27) Orbital - Nothing Left (Tsunami One remix)
28) Delirium and Faze - System Static
29) Klaus Hill - Deep Space (Dopamine remix)
30) BT - Smart Bomb (Plumps Remix)

_________________
I was born underwater,
I dried out in the sun.
I started humping volcanoes baby,
when I was too young.


Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on OrkutShare on DiggShare on MySpaceShare on DeliciousShare on Technorati
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 1 post ] 

Board index » BREAKS, BEATS, BASS, MUSIC » WEBCASTS, RADIO & MIX SETS

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Majestic-12 [Bot] and 1 guest

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
cron
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk