We got the band back together man! Yeah, I got Gerry back in the studio to do an AWE Soundystem mega show on NSB Radio. Lots of fun doing this and a great trawl though classic breaks and some forgotten gems. Happy listening y'all. Tracklist below...https://www.mixcloud.com/paul-wright7/b ... -13072017/
1) BBC Golf Theme Tune
2) Bill, Ben and Baggio - Pusherman
3) Freq Nasty - Freqazoid
4) Bowser - Let Ya Body Funk
5) STanton Warriors - Da Antidote
6) Fuzz Townsend - Tasty Big Ed (Bowser remix)
7) Freestylers - Soaced Invader
Layo and Bushwacka! - She Disrespek Me
9) Freska Allstars - Get Fresh
10) Western Allstars - Bob the Bleeder (Myagi remix)
11) Soul of Man - Sukdat
12) Azzido Da Bass - Dooms Night (Timo Maas remix)
13) Splitloop - Hey Baby
14) Move Ya and Steve Lavers - Rock Me
15) Plump DJs - Electric Disco
16) Manuel Neztic - Kickin Down (Rico Tubbs remix)
17) Circuit Breaker - Left Hook (Superstyle Deluxe remix)
18) Chris Carter - World in Action
19) Maelstrom - Mokassa (Rob Reng remix)
20) Slyde - Space Bass Rock
21) Projectiles - Ugly Boy
22) TOm Real and Rogue Element - He's So Hot Right Now
23) Squashqar - Robot Groove
24) Wax Equestrian - Zig Zag (Dopamine remix)
25) Rennie Pilgrem - Coming Up For Air (Koma and Bones remix)
26) Rennie Pilgrem and Uberzone - Bounce
27) Orbital - Nothing Left (Tsunami One remix)
28) Delirium and Faze - System Static
29) Klaus Hill - Deep Space (Dopamine remix)
30) BT - Smart Bomb (Plumps Remix)