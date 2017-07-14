___________________________ ARTIST: SLUGWARE TITLE: “RENEGADE FREQUENCY” FORMAT: LIMITED CD SAMPLER/MP3/WAV LABEL: V.I.M. RECORDS CAT. No: VIMBREAKSCD ANN03 RELEASE DATE: LATE JULY GENRE: Breaks COVER DESIGN: 246 Design I couldn’t sleep all night; a fog-horn was groaning incessantly on the Sound, and I tossed half-sick between grotesque reality and savage frightening dreams. Toward dawn I heard a taxi go up Gatsby’s drive and immediately I jumped out of bed and began to dress—I felt that I had something to tell him, something to warn him about and morning would be too late. Crossing his lawn I saw that his front door was still open and he was leaning against a table in the hall, heavy with dejection or sleep. ‘Nothing happened,’ he said wanly. ‘I waited, and aboutfour o’clock she came to the window and stood there for a minute and then turned out the light.’ His house had never seemed so enormous to me as it did that night when we hunted through the great rooms for cigarettes. We pushed aside curtains that were like pavilions and felt over innumerable feet of dark wall for electric light switches—once I tumbled with a sort of splash upon the keys of a ghostly piano. There was an inexplicable amount of dust everywhere and the rooms were musty as thoughthey hadn’t been aired for many days. I found the humidor on an unfamiliar table with two stale dry cigarettes inside. Throwing open the French windows of the drawing-room we sat smoking out into the darkness.
Tracklisting:
1.Tickle In Squeeze 2.Gorilla Tactics 3.Torsion Fields 4.Lizard Bite 5.Snooze It 6.Tronik Force 7.Psychosomatic 8.Rated X 9.Dance 10.Jumpin High
