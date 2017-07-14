



My new album 'Renegade Frequency' will be available through VIM Records 24th July at Beatport.com





Link to track on SoundCloud





Press Release Info :



___________________________

ARTIST: SLUGWARE

TITLE: “RENEGADE FREQUENCY”

FORMAT: LIMITED CD SAMPLER/MP3/WAV

LABEL: V.I.M. RECORDS

CAT. No: VIMBREAKSCD ANN03

RELEASE DATE: LATE JULY

GENRE: Breaks

COVER DESIGN: 246 Design

Tracklisting:



1.Tickle In Squeeze

2.Gorilla Tactics

3.Torsion Fields

4.Lizard Bite

5.Snooze It

6.Tronik Force

7.Psychosomatic

8.Rated X

9.Dance

10.Jumpin High





Available Late July from selected major online retailers.

PLEASE SEND US YOUR FEEDBACK…..

http://www.vimrecords.com

http://www.soundcloud.com/vim-records

https://soundcloud.com/slugware

V.I.M.RECORDS

We’re concerned with those that deal in change

G.Papandreou Street 22, 54645, Thessaloniki, Greece

http://www.vimrecords.com- http://www.myspace.com/vimrecords





___________________________





