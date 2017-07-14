HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Fri Jul 14, 2017 6:34 pm




slugware
PostPosted: Fri Jul 14, 2017 3:05 pm 
Joined: Tue Mar 15, 2011 9:24 pm
Posts: 16
YO!

My new album 'Renegade Frequency' will be available through VIM Records 24th July at Beatport.com


Link to track on SoundCloud


Press Release Info :

___________________________
ARTIST: SLUGWARE
TITLE: “RENEGADE FREQUENCY”
FORMAT: LIMITED CD SAMPLER/MP3/WAV
LABEL: V.I.M. RECORDS
CAT. No: VIMBREAKSCD ANN03
RELEASE DATE: LATE JULY
GENRE: Breaks
COVER DESIGN: 246 Design
I couldn’t sleep all night; a fog-horn was groaning incessantly on the Sound, and I tossed half-sick between
grotesque reality and savage frightening dreams. Toward dawn I heard a taxi go up Gatsby’s drive and
immediately I jumped out of bed and began to dress—I felt that I had something to tell him, something to warn
him about and morning would be too late. Crossing his lawn I saw that his front door was still open and he was
leaning against a table in the hall, heavy with dejection or sleep. ‘Nothing happened,’ he said wanly. ‘I waited,
and aboutfour o’clock she came to the window and stood there for a minute and then turned out the light.’ His
house had never seemed so enormous to me as it did that night when we hunted through the great rooms for
cigarettes. We pushed aside curtains that were like pavilions and felt over innumerable feet of dark wall for
electric light switches—once I tumbled with a sort of splash upon the keys of a ghostly piano. There was an
inexplicable amount of dust everywhere and the rooms were musty as thoughthey hadn’t been aired for many
days. I found the humidor on an unfamiliar table with two stale dry cigarettes inside. Throwing open the French
windows of the drawing-room we sat smoking out into the darkness.


Tracklisting:

1.Tickle In Squeeze
2.Gorilla Tactics
3.Torsion Fields
4.Lizard Bite
5.Snooze It
6.Tronik Force
7.Psychosomatic
8.Rated X
9.Dance
10.Jumpin High


Available Late July from selected major online retailers.
PLEASE SEND US YOUR FEEDBACK…..
http://www.vimrecords.com
http://www.soundcloud.com/vim-records
https://soundcloud.com/slugware
V.I.M.RECORDS
We’re concerned with those that deal in change
G.Papandreou Street 22, 54645, Thessaloniki, Greece
http://www.vimrecords.com- http://www.myspace.com/vimrecords


___________________________


Cheers!


