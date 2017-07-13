Forum Veteran

Free entry all night. Saturday 22nd July. Café 1001. 91 Brick Lane.

DJs:

JEM HAYNES (colour series)

WARSNARE

MEONMEOWN

BIG NICK D

ANNA BAHOW



Over 18s only. Photo ID required.







RA event page:

FB event page:



* JEM HAYNES:

Named as an “Artist to watch in 2017” by Anja Schneider on Pete Tong's BBC Radio 1 show, we are over the moon to have the one & only Jem Haynes back at the controls at Bank Of Switches.

Most people will know Jem from his nine year DJ residency for We Love @ Space in Ibiza (No.7 most listed DJ to play at the club.) Resident Advisor.

Jem played weekly in the Discoteca main room alongside the best in the business from Carl Craig, Derrick May & Jeff Mills to Joris Voorn, Disclosure & Paul Woolford.

Outside of Ibiza, Jem has also played the best clubs in the UK: Ministry of sound, fabric, Back to Basics (Leeds), Sankeys & The Warehouse Project (Manchester) and in countries as far and wide as China, South Korea, Canada, Australia, New Zealand & America.

Over the past year Jem’s productions on his own Colour Series imprint have gained plays on national radio from Pete Tong & Skream on BBC Radio 1, Anja Schneider (Radio Fritz Berlin) & Sister Bliss (Faithless) radio show where Jem featured as a guest.

While in the clubs and festivals Richie Hawtin has been a big fan of Jem’s collaboration with SOAME, playing their “Mountain road” track as his opening track at Sonar, Timewarp & Enter gigs this year.

Primed to take the next step, Jem has the world at his feet.

More info:



* WARSNARE

Making his debut at Bank Of Switches we have South London's Warsnare. With a number of releases on labels Shades & Solitude under his belt, we're looking forward to welcoming Warsnare's fresh take on contemporary bass heavy techno.

An artist who is genuinely making waves in the underground this will be a set you won't want to miss.

More info:



* MEONMEOWN

A firm favourite & gaurenteed party starter of ours. Meonmeown has been with us since the very beginning. His productions and DJ sets draw together tech house, UK bass music, techno and anything else he can throw into the pan whilst keeping true to his sound.

Having had a string of releases on various underground labels, he is now back in the studio remixing and putting the final touches to his new 'Universal EP' due for release early next year.

More info:



* BIG NICK D

From bass heavy grooves to tight techy house, via stomping techno & future disco, our resident DJ's scope is far & wide. Nick has had guest slots on radio stations including Ministry Of Sound Radio, Hoxton FM, MeatTransmission & Brap FM. Over the years he's been on the same bill as many a DJ including the likes of Scratch Perverts, Daddy G, Cut La Roc, Terry Francis, Doorly, Evil Nine, Meat Katie, Normski, Shy Fx & many more.

More info:



