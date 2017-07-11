Hi everyone.
After my trip down breakbeat memory lane last time
, I thought I’d look in the opposite direction for this week’s show. This time around I’m going to showcase some ‘alternative’ breaks tunes from more recent, contemporary times, including some brand spanking new music that’s fresh off the digital presses!
If, like me, you’ve been enjoying the recent output from bass-friendly labels such as Dirtybird
, Punks
, Perfect Driver
, Anabatic
, Cuff
, and that sort of thing, then you’re gonna love this show.Hubie Sounds 130 – Tuesday 11th July @ 9pm BST – live and direct on NSB Radio!* For more details, check out HubieSounds.com
* Click here to visit NSB Radio
* Click here to tune in (it should play in your default media player)
* Click here to join us in the Chatroom
* And make sure you check out the Hubie Sounds Fanpage on Facebook and Follow Hubie Sounds on Twitter!
Hubie x
PS. Don’t forget to check out my guest mix
that was on the latest excellent HeadFunk Sessions
on Music Box Radio
! It’s crammed full of tasty beats that are bound please your ears.