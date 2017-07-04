HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Tue Jul 04, 2017 8:27 pm




hubie
PostPosted: Mon Jul 03, 2017 1:47 pm 
Hi all.

I’d like to say a big thank you to Johnny Hunter for having me on his show on Friday night. And a special thanks to all of you who tuned in. I hope you enjoyed the beats.

If you missed it on the night, or if you’d like to listen again, you’re in luck! Johnny has uploaded this show to his Soundcloud and you can check it out below…

>> Listen on SoundCloud <<

Here’s the show tracklist…

1. Serpent Mantra – Mike Hulme
2. Slow Down (Charlie Kane Rmx) – Tom Clyde
3. Lazerface (Original Mix)- Uone, Sunju Hargun

Record of the Month
4. Lock Up (Sonny Wharton Rmx) – Zero B

5. Jet Lag Slave – D-Nox & Beckers
6. Leave House – ANNA
7. Red Lights – Victor Ruiz
8. Kill Me There! – Meat Katie

Blast From The Past
9. Release the Dub – Leftfield (released 1992)

The HeadFunk Sessions Guest Mix By Hubie – June 2017
01. Maximono – Non Sense [Dirtybird Select]
02. Harvard Bass – Out Of Town [Play It Down]
03. Lars Moston & Malente – I.C.U. [No Brainer]
04. Bot & Matthew Anthony – Misbehaving [Perfect Driver]
05. Volac – Do Ya Thing [Night Bass]
06. Karuva – The Underground [Strangelove]
07. Sacha Robotti – The Dude Abides [This Ain’t Bristol]
08. Walker & Royce – Peep This Cat [Relief]
09. NiQW – It Began [This Ain’t Bristol]
10. Mendo & Yvan Genkins – What A Jacket [Suara]
11. Dakar – Myself (Sacha Robotti Astral Remix) [Yoshitoshi]
12. Justin Martin Ft. FEMME – Hello Clouds (Ardalan Remix) [Dirtybird]
13. The Black Madonna – Venus Requiem [The Night Owl Diner]

End Tracks
1. Bread & Butter (Dada Life remix)- John Acquaviva, Ramon Zenker, A2Z
2. Mirakuru (Nick Behmann Rmx) – Freak da Bass
3. Black Lodge (Dopamine Rmx) – Tom Clyde & OneWay

As an added ‘bonus’ I’ve also uploaded my guest mix on its own to my Mixcloud, which you can check out below. There’s also a download link if you want to take the mix home with you…

>> Listen on Mixcloud <<

>> Download This Mix <<

Alrighty, that’s it for now. Thanks again for your support gang, it’s much appreciated.

‘Til next time!

Hubie x

hubiesounds.com
