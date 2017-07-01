Noob

http://www.returnofkings.com/124528/british-men-are-finished



"Before I begin, I want to say that what I am about to write is in no way intended to be malicious. I was born and raised in the UK and many of the men I most admire are British or of Anglo descent, with the UK producing some of finest minds in all of Western Civilisation, from Geoffrey Chaucer to Sir Roger Scruton.



However, British men of today are (for the most part) finished, in terms of being torch bearers for Western Civilisation. They are no longer at the forefront in any of the crucial battlegrounds, be it creative, philosophical or technological, and I want to attempt to explain exactly why that is.



British Men Are Ruled by Their Women......"







I didn't know that Feminism had roots in the UK: I thought it originated in the US, but I hadn't ever truly looked that deep into it. Fellas, I'm not tryin' to bust balls here, I'm simply sharing what I found to be an interesting read. I have the utmost respect for my brothers in the UK. Half of my blood can be traced to the mid 16th Century in the United Kingdom.



I'd be curious to know what y'alls thoughts are if you care to share 'em. I know the lot of you like to laugh and play games, which I endorse, but it's cool to be serious every now and then. Anyhoot, slag it off or share your thoughts. Hope y'all have a great weekend.





