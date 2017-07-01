HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Sat Jul 01, 2017 8:51 pm




Protoplasym
PostPosted: Fri Jun 30, 2017 7:34 pm 
http://www.returnofkings.com/124528/british-men-are-finished

"Before I begin, I want to say that what I am about to write is in no way intended to be malicious. I was born and raised in the UK and many of the men I most admire are British or of Anglo descent, with the UK producing some of finest minds in all of Western Civilisation, from Geoffrey Chaucer to Sir Roger Scruton.

However, British men of today are (for the most part) finished, in terms of being torch bearers for Western Civilisation. They are no longer at the forefront in any of the crucial battlegrounds, be it creative, philosophical or technological, and I want to attempt to explain exactly why that is.

British Men Are Ruled by Their Women......"



I didn't know that Feminism had roots in the UK: I thought it originated in the US, but I hadn't ever truly looked that deep into it. Fellas, I'm not tryin' to bust balls here, I'm simply sharing what I found to be an interesting read. I have the utmost respect for my brothers in the UK. Half of my blood can be traced to the mid 16th Century in the United Kingdom.

I'd be curious to know what y'alls thoughts are if you care to share 'em. I know the lot of you like to laugh and play games, which I endorse, but it's cool to be serious every now and then. Anyhoot, slag it off or share your thoughts. Hope y'all have a great weekend.


Chr*s

https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym


Watoo
PostPosted: Fri Jun 30, 2017 7:57 pm 
STUNNING return to form :lol:

TT_
PostPosted: Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:02 pm 
Crock of unimaginitive shite
Protoplasym
PostPosted: Fri Jun 30, 2017 11:00 pm 
Watoo wrote:
STUNNING return to form :lol:


TT_ wrote:
Crock of unimaginitive shite


Are you two related to Trigglypuff?

Image

Watoo
PostPosted: Fri Jun 30, 2017 11:17 pm 
Aww, has your Real Doll bust again?

*hugs*

Protoplasym
PostPosted: Fri Jun 30, 2017 11:22 pm 
Watoo wrote:
Aww, has your Real Doll bust again?

*hugs*


How long ya been a Feminist, waterloo?

TT_
PostPosted: Sat Jul 01, 2017 12:43 am 
Protoplasym wrote:
Watoo wrote:
Aww, has your Real Doll bust again?

*hugs*


How long ya been a Feminist, waterloo?


Nowhere near as long as I have.
Protoplasym
PostPosted: Sat Jul 01, 2017 1:13 am 
TT_ wrote:
Protoplasym wrote:
Watoo wrote:
Aww, has your Real Doll bust again?

*hugs*


How long ya been a Feminist, waterloo?


Nowhere near as long as I have.


Wow, you readily admit that.... :cow:

Watoo
PostPosted: Sat Jul 01, 2017 2:57 am 
Tam is the one who turned me.

TT_
PostPosted: Sat Jul 01, 2017 12:55 pm 
Protoplasym wrote:
TT_ wrote:
Protoplasym wrote:
Watoo wrote:
Aww, has your Real Doll bust again?

*hugs*


How long ya been a Feminist, waterloo?


Nowhere near as long as I have.


Wow, you readily admit that.... :cow:


I'm a feminist yes I am

Yes I readily admit it , I'm proud of it

How about you readily admit that you're a misogynist ?

I can wait while you google it
TT_
PostPosted: Sat Jul 01, 2017 12:56 pm 
Watoo wrote:
Tam is the one who turned me.


: PROUD :
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Sat Jul 01, 2017 3:48 pm 
So cis-normative

Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Sat Jul 01, 2017 3:50 pm 
3rd wave feminism is appalling though. When u get to the point where u are no platforming Germaine Greer and boycotting Christina Hoff Sommers, you have gone too far.

