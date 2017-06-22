HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: ...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:13 pm




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 1 post ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
mrlapes
PostPosted: Thu Jun 22, 2017 6:54 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Wed Oct 31, 2007 9:38 pm
Posts: 1876
Location: outside your house with a gun
and somehow its currently no. 5 in the top 10 breaks releases on beatport

its sold 7 copies.

I would say it sounds more like breaks 10 years ago, compared to the endless jungle-esque bass music that ive discovered is now what some people call breaks.


Link to track on SoundCloud

8)

_________________
you gettin, you gettin, you gettin

--------------------------------------------------

http://www.soundcloud.com/audiodropout - full of mediocrity


Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on OrkutShare on DiggShare on MySpaceShare on DeliciousShare on Technorati
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 1 post ] 

Board index » BREAKS, BEATS, BASS, MUSIC » MUSIC DISCUSSION

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 8 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
cron
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk