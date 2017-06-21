Artilect new EP & DJ Bailey Ressurection mix on Vivid Sounds
Artilect delivers a banging deposit of a 4 track EP - Fractal!
Strong, powerful, hardcore drum and bass-ism!
ARTILECT (real name Dylan) began in Manchester–UK in the mid 1990s as a lover of hip-hop first. His passion for breakbeats lead him down the enticing road to Hardcore and Jungle music. An appreciation and admiration of all electronic music was developed during that decade, from Detroit sounds to Acid Techno, he soaked it all up. Fast forward to right now and this boiler pot of bass and beats, jolted by his obvious influences from dark and moody, yet luxurious sonics, displays scrupulous knowledge of drum & bass where influences from his first loves are evident. It’s all about the interaction of the elements that make these tracks so delectable. Drum and bass funk in its finest.
Who can argue with the style and selection when you get on the Rupture DJ roster!Pre-order nowhttps://itunes.apple.com/gb/album/fract ... 1228683517
Listen:https://soundcloud.com/vivid-sounds-2/sets/fractal-ep-1
01. Artilect feat. Buda Mindset - Way Back
02. Artilect - The Beacon
03. Artilect - Prey
04. Artilect - Fractal
Follow: https://soundcloud.com/artilectmanchester
And here's the legendaryBailey - Resurrection Mix
This man needs no introduction. Resident Metalheadz DJ, co-founder of Soul In Motion Ldn, Serato Artist and Mi-Soul radio, BBC Radio 1Xtra, BBC Radio 1, Ministry of Sound Radio presenter.
Bailey’s skills when he’s behind the turntables are shockingly fascinating, a true mixologist and staunch stalwart. This is why Vivid Sounds wanted him to do a mix compilation of tracks from way back when. Resurrection features tracks from Rufige Kru, Dillinja, Jonny L, Dylan, Danny Breaks, Nucleus and Paradox and more, and was released in November 2016. This mix garnered nostalgia from drum and bass heads around the globe as well as top star ratings from DJs and producers
Listen:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0qxNPsNUNwkhttps://soundcloud.com/vivid-sounds-2/s ... bailey-mix
Buy now:http://www.juno.co.uk/products/dj-baile ... 627696-01/https://www.beatport.com/release/resurrection/1881594
Tracklist:
01. Rufige Kru - Lost Rufige
02. Saburuko - Cairo
03. Dylan - Desolation
04. Dylan - Witchcraft
05. Rufige Kru - Dark Metal
06. Nucleus & Paradox - Esoteric Funk
07. Nucleus & Paradox - Esoteric Funk Pt.2
08. Jonny L - Running
09. Dungeon Master - The Crawler
10. Danny Breaks - The Bear
11. Saburuko - London
12. Dillinja - So Damn Tuff
13. Dillinja - All Aboard
14. Jonny L - Spike
15. Nucleus & Paradox - Exoteric
16. Danny Breaks - Crime Mutations
17. Dylan & Damage - Bass Kick
18. Future Prophecies - Electronic Funk
19. Dylan & Mason - Bass Kick Remix
20. Future Prophecies - Bring The Noise
Follow us:http://www.vividsounds.co.ukhttps://www.facebook.com/vividsoundsukhttps://soundcloud.com/vivid-sounds-2