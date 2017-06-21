Regular Reader

Artilect new EP & DJ Bailey Ressurection mix on Vivid Sounds





Artilect delivers a banging deposit of a 4 track EP - Fractal!

Strong, powerful, hardcore drum and bass-ism!







ARTILECT (real name Dylan) began in Manchester–UK in the mid 1990s as a lover of hip-hop first. His passion for breakbeats lead him down the enticing road to Hardcore and Jungle music. An appreciation and admiration of all electronic music was developed during that decade, from Detroit sounds to Acid Techno, he soaked it all up. Fast forward to right now and this boiler pot of bass and beats, jolted by his obvious influences from dark and moody, yet luxurious sonics, displays scrupulous knowledge of drum & bass where influences from his first loves are evident. It’s all about the interaction of the elements that make these tracks so delectable. Drum and bass funk in its finest.

Who can argue with the style and selection when you get on the Rupture DJ roster!



Pre-order now

https://itunes.apple.com/gb/album/fract ... 1228683517



Listen:

https://soundcloud.com/vivid-sounds-2/sets/fractal-ep-1



01. Artilect feat. Buda Mindset - Way Back

02. Artilect - The Beacon

03. Artilect - Prey

04. Artilect - Fractal



Follow:





And here's the legendary



Bailey - Resurrection Mix



This man needs no introduction. Resident Metalheadz DJ, co-founder of Soul In Motion Ldn, Serato Artist and Mi-Soul radio, BBC Radio 1Xtra, BBC Radio 1, Ministry of Sound Radio presenter.

Bailey’s skills when he’s behind the turntables are shockingly fascinating, a true mixologist and staunch stalwart. This is why Vivid Sounds wanted him to do a mix compilation of tracks from way back when. Resurrection features tracks from Rufige Kru, Dillinja, Jonny L, Dylan, Danny Breaks, Nucleus and Paradox and more, and was released in November 2016. This mix garnered nostalgia from drum and bass heads around the globe as well as top star ratings from DJs and producers



Listen:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0qxNPsNUNwk

https://soundcloud.com/vivid-sounds-2/s ... bailey-mix



Buy now:

http://www.juno.co.uk/products/dj-baile ... 627696-01/

https://www.beatport.com/release/resurrection/1881594



Tracklist:

01. Rufige Kru - Lost Rufige

02. Saburuko - Cairo

03. Dylan - Desolation

04. Dylan - Witchcraft

05. Rufige Kru - Dark Metal

06. Nucleus & Paradox - Esoteric Funk

07. Nucleus & Paradox - Esoteric Funk Pt.2

08. Jonny L - Running

09. Dungeon Master - The Crawler

10. Danny Breaks - The Bear

11. Saburuko - London

12. Dillinja - So Damn Tuff

13. Dillinja - All Aboard

14. Jonny L - Spike

15. Nucleus & Paradox - Exoteric

16. Danny Breaks - Crime Mutations

17. Dylan & Damage - Bass Kick

18. Future Prophecies - Electronic Funk

19. Dylan & Mason - Bass Kick Remix

20. Future Prophecies - Bring The Noise







Follow us:

http://www.vividsounds.co.uk

https://www.facebook.com/vividsoundsuk

