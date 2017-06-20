HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: ...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Tue Jun 20, 2017 12:42 am




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 5 posts ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Uninstall everything
PostPosted: Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:54 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22406
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
I've uninstalled all news and social media apps... HTH

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on OrkutShare on DiggShare on MySpaceShare on DeliciousShare on Technorati
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
MrNobody01
 Post subject: Re: Uninstall everything
PostPosted: Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:59 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Mar 10, 2007 11:28 am
Posts: 2718
Location: hidden in madness
You da man.. i shall do the same soon..

_________________
fastOsloW sundays 11-13 gmt
let fastOsloW be your dj: fastoslow@mr-nobody.net
fastosloW on myspace: http://www.myspace.com/fastoslow
dont hide the madness.
Image

new mix you can have ;)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Uninstall everything
PostPosted: Mon Jun 19, 2017 5:16 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22406
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
It's more difficult than I imagined.
Has made me realise just how often I reach for it though.

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
~Lander~
 Post subject: Re: Uninstall everything
PostPosted: Mon Jun 19, 2017 9:16 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14684
Location: Bcz Techno
I miss Twitter.

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
i'm only here for the signatures


Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Totes deffo


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Protoplasym
 Post subject: Re: Uninstall everything
PostPosted: Mon Jun 19, 2017 9:48 pm 
Offline
Noob
Noob
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 76
Make your free time Great Again.

Image

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 5 posts ] 

Board index » OFF TOPIC » OFF TOPIC

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Yahoo [Bot] and 7 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk