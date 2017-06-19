HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:55 am




Clay [Bruno]
PostPosted: Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:44 am 
Joined: Wed Aug 25, 2004 4:46 pm
Posts: 566
Location: Sydney, AU
Here is a(nother) new mix from me: the recording from my set last weekend at the Queen's Birthday long weekend edition of Foxlife, playing alongside Slyfox resident, Rabbit Taxi, Pip Dalton and Öncüm Yılmaz.

I was handed the closing duties on this occasion—a fresh change and a little different from the warm-up set times to which I'm generally used to!—and played right through 'till morning, finishing at around six o'clock.

This particular set features a combination of my preferred melodic, Attic-style disco-driven deep house, as well as some tougher, techier numbers and concludes on a floaty, uplifting note; just the way to bring in the morning for the weary heads on the dance floor!

Really hope you dig this one!

Comments/feedback always welcome!

Link to track on SoundCloud

> Download Here

> Soundcloud Link

: Tracklisting:
01 : Folamour - 'Last Morning' (Original Mix) [Roots For Bloom Records]
02 : David & Hjalti - 'Moods' (Original Mix) [Lagaffe Tales]
03 : Suburb Beat - 'C'est La Vie' (Joss Moog Rework) [Ondule Recordings]
04 : Bas Roos - 'Take Life Easy' (Original Mix) [Exploited]
05 : Sune - 'Pistachio Sour' (Daniel Leseman Remix) [Kyoku Records]
06 : Loz Goddard - 'It Will Come To Me' (Fouk Remix) [Outplay]
07 : Bas Roos - 'One Way' (Original Mix) [Exploited]
08 : Folamour - 'Each Day Is A First Day' (Original Mix) [City Dublin]
09 : Session Victim - 'Up To Rise' (Original Mix) [Delusions Of Grandeur]
10 : Junktion - 'Baby I Need' (Times Are Ruff Remix) [Times Are Ruff]
11 : The Revenge - 'Do The Right Thing' (Nachtbraker Remix) [Dirt Crew Recordings]
12 : Soulphiction - 'Hustler's Ball' (Original Mix) [Philpot Records]
13 : Coeo - 'Back In The Days' (Original Mix) [Toy Tonics]
14 : Folamour - 'La Pierre Et Le Sabre' (Original Mix) [Tronic Session Records]
15 : Fred P. - 'Trust' (Original Mix) [Secretsundaze]
16 : Voyeur - 'Why' (Original Mix) [Madhouse Records]
17 : Marquis Hawkes - 'A Very Deep Groove' (Original Mix) [Aus Music]
18 : Robert Babicz - 'Astor' (Shur-I-Kan Remix) [Systematic Recordings]
19 : Marissa Guzman & Andy Toth - 'Like A Feather' (Jazzuelle Mix) [Juicy Lucy Records]
20 : Evren Furtuna ft. The Writers Poet - 'Private Party' (Original Mix) [Plastic City]
21 : Indigo Theory - 'Never And Always' (Beat Factory Vocal Remix) [Itom Records]
22 : Kocleo - 'Unity' (Original Mix) (No Breakdown Edit) [Integrity Records (SG)]
23 : Kerri Chandler - 'Bar A Thym' (Tom Middleton Cosmos Vox) [PMI Dance]
24 : Ben Rau - 'Don't You Know' (Original Mix) [Inkal Music]
25 : Anthony Mea - 'Lifetime In Berlin' (Submantra Remix) [Savoir Faire Musique]
26 : Isaac Tichauer - 'Changes' (Original Mix) [French Express]
27 : Duff Disco - 'A Little More Love' (Original Mix) [Duff Disco]
28 : Funk D'Void - 'Flealife' (Christian Smith Remix) [Outpost Recordings]
29 : Sound Stream - 'Love Jam' (Maceo Plex Unofficial Remix) [CDR]
30 : Niceteed - 'Need Of Nicety' (Original Mix) [My Little Dog]
31 : Mattski - 'Escapism' (Maceo Plex Conversation Remix) [K7 Records]
32 : Arthur Minnahmetov - 'Argo' (Original Mix) [Nuevadeep]
33 : Home Video - 'Every Love That Ever Was' (Edit) [CDR]
34 : Daniel Dubb - 'Pound For Pound' (Original Mix) [Rejected]
35 : Mike Koglin - 'The Silence 2005' (Matt Darey 'Tekara' Remix 1998) (Edit) [CDR]

DJ | Producer

BrendanClay.com | Soundcloud

Attic | SPOiLT


