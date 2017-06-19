Joined: Wed Aug 25, 2004 4:46 pm Posts: 566 Location: Sydney, AU
Here is a(nother) new mix from me: the recording from my set last weekend at the Queen's Birthday long weekend edition of Foxlife, playing alongside Slyfox resident, Rabbit Taxi, Pip Dalton and Öncüm Yılmaz.
I was handed the closing duties on this occasion—a fresh change and a little different from the warm-up set times to which I'm generally used to!—and played right through 'till morning, finishing at around six o'clock.
This particular set features a combination of my preferred melodic, Attic-style disco-driven deep house, as well as some tougher, techier numbers and concludes on a floaty, uplifting note; just the way to bring in the morning for the weary heads on the dance floor!
