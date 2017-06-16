HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Fri Jun 16, 2017 6:11 pm




MrNobody01
 NSB Tea Dance
PostPosted: Fri Jun 16, 2017 12:44 pm 
Joined: Sat Mar 10, 2007 11:28 am
Posts: 2713
Location: hidden in madness
hello.. since everyone that still posts here are old people now.. maybe we should have an anual NSB Tea Dance?


..... :tuna: :woo: :idea: :D

Doomo
 Re: NSB Tea Dance
PostPosted: Fri Jun 16, 2017 1:05 pm 
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 12018
Location: cuntford
Cool. I'll bring my sewing kit and zimmer frame

MrNobody01
 Re: NSB Tea Dance
PostPosted: Fri Jun 16, 2017 1:40 pm 
Joined: Sat Mar 10, 2007 11:28 am
Posts: 2713
Location: hidden in madness
Doomo wrote:
Cool. I'll bring my sewing kit and zimmer frame


niceness :)

I`ll bring a few of these..

Image

Dan Badbro_
 Re: NSB Tea Dance
PostPosted: Fri Jun 16, 2017 1:51 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22399
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Can I have a set?

MrNobody01
 Re: NSB Tea Dance
PostPosted: Fri Jun 16, 2017 1:55 pm 
Joined: Sat Mar 10, 2007 11:28 am
Posts: 2713
Location: hidden in madness
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Can I have a set?


you should be the resident dj! :yesyes: :tuna:

ag4111
 Re: NSB Tea Dance
PostPosted: Fri Jun 16, 2017 2:36 pm 
Joined: Fri Oct 24, 2003 11:11 am
Posts: 108270
Location: 20%
I'll bring my badminton set

Watoo
 Re: NSB Tea Dance
PostPosted: Fri Jun 16, 2017 3:05 pm 
Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9567
Location: Manchester
Bump and Grind?

Doomo
 Re: NSB Tea Dance
PostPosted: Fri Jun 16, 2017 3:07 pm 
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 12018
Location: cuntford
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Can I have a set?


only if you play all those boots i gave you

Dan Badbro_
 Re: NSB Tea Dance
PostPosted: Fri Jun 16, 2017 3:54 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22399
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Deal

Watoo
 Re: NSB Tea Dance
PostPosted: Fri Jun 16, 2017 4:50 pm 
Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9567
Location: Manchester
Can we play all the Aquasky and Meat Katie Bootlegs from 2004-2007?

