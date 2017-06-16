HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Fri Jun 16, 2017 3:37 am




speedsound
PostPosted: Fri Jun 16, 2017 2:50 am 
Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2010 12:22 am
Posts: 54
Pack Preview:
https://soundcloud.com/speedsound-dj-tools/2020xl



This new Psy sample library contains stunning effects, basslines, triplet grooves, synths, ambiences, FX, percussion and even vocals, all ready for instant use in your latest productions.

Get the true essence of Psytrance, from Full On, Morning, Night, to Psychedelic and Progressive: the sound of the future!

At over 1.22 GB this pack is guaranteed to enhance your sample library with over 480 new sounds that are ready to use immediately! Includes bonus MIDI basslines too!

download now:
http://www.dancemidisamples.com/ant-ali ... mples.html



FOLLOW THE LABEL!

[FAN PAGE]
https://www.facebook.com/speedsoundmusic
[FB GROUP]
https://www.facebook.com/groups/speedsound.music
[SOUNDCLOUD]
https://soundcloud.com/speedsound
[SAMPLE PACKS + DAW TEMPLATES]
https://soundcloud.com/speedsound-dj-tools
[BEATPORT]
http://www.beatport.com/label/speedsound/15756
[YOUTUBE]
https://www.youtube.com/user/speedsoundtv
[INSTAGRAM]
https://instagram.com/speedsound.rec
[TWITTER]
https://twitter.com/speedsound
[REMIX CONTEST]
https://www.facebook.com/groups/speedsound.remix



CONTACT:
xvibe.com@gmail.com


