HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: ...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Wed Jun 14, 2017 7:21 am




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 1 post ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
hubie
PostPosted: Tue Jun 13, 2017 4:00 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2006 6:24 pm
Posts: 43558
Location: 0121 do one, maximum bonners, etc
Image

Hi all.

Here in the UK it looks like our typical stop-start summer is more or less getting its act together (until the next inevitable rains come, of course). So I thought it’s as good a time as ever to fire up the bass-bin barbie and grill some juicy beats for a sumptuous summer special!

Tonight you can expect to hear some sizzling sounds from the realms of funk, soul, reggae, hip hop, disco and beyond – the perfect soundtrack for your next BBQ, pool party, beach visit or frolic in the park. Everywhere you go, always take the weather (and these beats) with you ;)

The Hubie Sounds Summer Soundtrack – Tuesday 13th June @ 9pm BST – live and direct on NSB Radio!

* For more details, check out HubieSounds.com

* Click here to visit NSB Radio

* Click here to tune in (it should play in your default media player)

* Click here to join us in the Chatroom

* And make sure you check out the Hubie Sounds Fanpage on Facebook and Follow Hubie Sounds on Twitter!

Hubie x

Image

_________________
hubiesounds.com | hubie mixes | hubie gigs | hubiesounds archives
Image


Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on OrkutShare on DiggShare on MySpaceShare on DeliciousShare on Technorati
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 1 post ] 

Board index » BREAKS, BEATS, BASS, MUSIC » WEBCASTS, RADIO & MIX SETS

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 1 guest

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk