https://soundcloud.com/locustsamuelmeeker/simple-jack-goes-repo-man
Please dont let your friends with heart conditions listen without a defibrillator on hand, I dont need that on my conscience....The image is of the core sticker from perhaps the most shadowy badman to ever drop wax...https://www.discogs.com/artist/530910-Jungle-Neck
Tropic thunder
Give me a Deadly Dub- @smokey-joe
I got five on it-@dj-aphrodite
Junglist Soldier- Stevie Hyper D-clearly not his but: https://soundcloud.com/darren-wright-14 ... feat-steve
Sound Murderer_remarc-@Remarc-3
Feel-@prisoners-of-technology
Believer-@ray-keith
What does it all mean?-@prisoners-of-technology
The riddlers revenge-The Riddler @asbo-records
Dont Believe-@muldermulder
Hit me-@dj-aphrodite
Mash DEM DOWn Exclusive Its a sequel mix @smokey-joe
Let the bass kick-The Penguin- @asbo-records
total control@prisoners-of-technology
goddam hippies-Major Upset- @Lemtek
1,2,3,4,5-The Dream Team- @Asbo-record
Murder de boy-Rude and Deadly V Da Dogz- @smokey-joe
Brrfff "Seems Original" precursor
snapback swag- @crizzly
Notorious Tek @strawberry-zonks
Murdah- @junglefever
Can I Count OFF?-@muldermulder
godfather 97-@muldermulder
repo man