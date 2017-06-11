Noob

https://soundcloud.com/locustsamuelmeeker/simple-jack-goes-repo-man



Please dont let your friends with heart conditions listen without a defibrillator on hand, I dont need that on my conscience....The image is of the core sticker from perhaps the most shadowy badman to ever drop wax...

https://www.discogs.com/artist/530910-Jungle-Neck

Tropic thunder

Give me a Deadly Dub- @smokey-joe

I got five on it-@dj-aphrodite

Junglist Soldier- Stevie Hyper D-clearly not his but:

Sound Murderer_remarc-@Remarc-3

Feel-@prisoners-of-technology

Believer-@ray-keith

What does it all mean?-@prisoners-of-technology

The riddlers revenge-The Riddler @asbo-records

Dont Believe-@muldermulder

Hit me-@dj-aphrodite

Mash DEM DOWn Exclusive Its a sequel mix @smokey-joe

Let the bass kick-The Penguin- @asbo-records

total control@prisoners-of-technology

goddam hippies-Major Upset- @Lemtek

1,2,3,4,5-The Dream Team- @Asbo-record

Murder de boy-Rude and Deadly V Da Dogz- @smokey-joe

Brrfff "Seems Original" precursor

snapback swag- @crizzly

Notorious Tek @strawberry-zonks

Murdah- @junglefever

Can I Count OFF?-@muldermulder

godfather 97-@muldermulder

