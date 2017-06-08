Forum Veteran

Really enjoyed the show this time round, few political links (election and all that), a few classic hip hop tunes, then keeping things pretty moody through all the breaks business.



https://www.mixcloud.com/paul-wright7/b ... -08062017/



Time for the monthly dose of my music.......Really enjoyed the show this time round, few political links (election and all that), a few classic hip hop tunes, then keeping things pretty moody through all the breaks business.Dallas Theme tuneThe Politicians - Close Your Big MouthParliament - Give up the FunkDavid Holmes - COmpared to WhatBomb the Bass - Run Baby RunPublic Enemy - Fight the PowerCypress Hill - Real EstateThe Sequence - Simon Says (Deckwrecka remix)Ultramagnetic MCs -When I burnHoly Fuck - Red LightsChemical Brothers - Do it AgainLo Fidelity Allstars - Kool Roc BassVertical Breaks - Mars AttacksZircon - MindbenderSlyde - HighriseMoby - Extreme Ways (Lee Coombs remix)Elite Force and Meat Katie - Ju JuProdigy - Spitfire (FFS VIP remix)FFS - Alien (R3volve remix)Vigi - Blow my Mind (General Midi remix)Beta - Trojan (C83 remix)Rennie Pilgrem and Uberzone - Black Widow VIPMafiatone vs Dreadzone - The WarriorsBlim - DustMeat Katie and Elite Force - The Answer (Elite Force remix)X-Press 2 - Smoke Machine (Koma and Bones remix)Alex Dolby - Hazy Ways (Evil 9 remix)Freeland - We Want Your Soul

