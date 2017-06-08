HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Thu Jun 08, 2017 11:03 pm




OAP-Dub
PostPosted: Thu Jun 08, 2017 10:59 pm 
Time for the monthly dose of my music.......

Really enjoyed the show this time round, few political links (election and all that), a few classic hip hop tunes, then keeping things pretty moody through all the breaks business.

https://www.mixcloud.com/paul-wright7/b ... -08062017/

Dallas Theme tune
The Politicians - Close Your Big Mouth
Parliament - Give up the Funk
David Holmes - COmpared to What
Bomb the Bass - Run Baby Run
Public Enemy - Fight the Power
Cypress Hill - Real Estate
The Sequence - Simon Says (Deckwrecka remix)
Ultramagnetic MCs -When I burn
Holy Fuck - Red Lights
Chemical Brothers - Do it Again
Lo Fidelity Allstars - Kool Roc Bass
Vertical Breaks - Mars Attacks
Zircon - Mindbender
Slyde - Highrise
Moby - Extreme Ways (Lee Coombs remix)
Elite Force and Meat Katie - Ju Ju
Prodigy - Spitfire (FFS VIP remix)
FFS - Alien (R3volve remix)
Vigi - Blow my Mind (General Midi remix)
Beta - Trojan (C83 remix)
Rennie Pilgrem and Uberzone - Black Widow VIP
Mafiatone vs Dreadzone - The Warriors
Blim - Dust
Meat Katie and Elite Force - The Answer (Elite Force remix)
X-Press 2 - Smoke Machine (Koma and Bones remix)
Alex Dolby - Hazy Ways (Evil 9 remix)
Freeland - We Want Your Soul

_________________
I was born underwater,
I dried out in the sun.
I started humping volcanoes baby,
when I was too young.


