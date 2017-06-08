HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Thu Jun 08, 2017 11:03 pm




~Lander~
PostPosted: Thu Jun 08, 2017 12:19 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14676
Location: Bcz Techno
Not posted in here in AGES. I have been working on this over the last week or so. So, umm, yeah...


Link to track on SoundCloud

https://soundcloud.com/stacieannechurch ... ou/s-z7NXK

