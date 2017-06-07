It's been a while, but we're going back to the basement!
We're delighted to be back at The Souls in Dalston for a one off Friday night extravaganza featuring only the best in underground house & techno. Bring your dancing shoes & be careful on the stairs.DJs: * NORMSKI * BIG NICK D * MARC HASLER *
The Souls, 16 Stoke Newington Road, N16 7XN London, United Kingdom
£5 on the door. Positive vibes only. No bad attitudes.
FB event: https://www.facebook.com/events/232044387281480/
RA event: https://www.residentadvisor.net/event.aspx?972239