It is currently Wed Jun 07, 2017 12:37 am


Big Nick D
PostPosted: Tue Jun 06, 2017 8:22 pm 
It's been a while, but we're going back to the basement!
We're delighted to be back at The Souls in Dalston for a one off Friday night extravaganza featuring only the best in underground house & techno. Bring your dancing shoes & be careful on the stairs.

DJs: * NORMSKI * BIG NICK D * MARC HASLER *

The Souls, 16 Stoke Newington Road, N16 7XN London, United Kingdom
£5 on the door. Positive vibes only. No bad attitudes.

FB event: https://www.facebook.com/events/232044387281480/
RA event: https://www.residentadvisor.net/event.aspx?972239

