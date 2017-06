Forum Veteran

We're delighted to be back at The Souls in Dalston for a one off Friday night extravaganza featuring only the best in underground house & techno. Bring your dancing shoes & be careful on the stairs.



DJs: * NORMSKI * BIG NICK D * MARC HASLER *



The Souls, 16 Stoke Newington Road, N16 7XN London, United Kingdom

£5 on the door. Positive vibes only. No bad attitudes.



FB event:

RA event:



