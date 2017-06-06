HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Tue Jun 06, 2017 7:16 pm




KF81
 Fitting Car Speakers..
PostPosted: Sat Jun 03, 2017 4:48 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8541
Location: earth
Hiya.. I am going to get some Car speakers fitted in the front and i wanted to get some JBL ones but i am not sure if they will fit..

If they do not fit straight in is it easy enough to adjust brackets ect to make them fit..

I was going to get Halfords to do it because i don't have the patience to do it myself tbh

Basically, i don't want to buy some £90 speakers and then they say they can't fit them..

Any advice would be great, Cheers...

My Mixes! Facebook! MoreClicky!

DJ Chamber wrote:
"once you've seen two aliens spitroasting a hoar, you can't go back to playboy."


Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Sat Jun 03, 2017 4:49 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22374
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Ask then if they can fit them first before buying.

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Sat Jun 03, 2017 4:50 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22374
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
What car make model
What speaker make model etc.

I know peeps in Notts or Sheffield that could help.

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Sat Jun 03, 2017 4:52 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22374
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Most cars have forums of their own and will have audio sections.

Breakbeat was never known for its mechanics

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


KF81
PostPosted: Sat Jun 03, 2017 5:36 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8541
Location: earth
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Breakbeat was never known for its mechanics


:lol:

Fair enough, just thought maybe some one might of had some experience with it but your right, i need to investigate myself.
I have a little bit its just i need to know soon so i can order them in time.. May have to go back to Halfords and ask !

My Mixes! Facebook! MoreClicky!

DJ Chamber wrote:
"once you've seen two aliens spitroasting a hoar, you can't go back to playboy."
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Sat Jun 03, 2017 7:55 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22374
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
If u find the right Halfords, they can be pretty helpful.

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
PostPosted: Sun Jun 04, 2017 2:24 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17866
Location: synth
my other car is a toyota corolala
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:29 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22374
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
U have 2 corollas?

Is that a corollary?

No.

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


BLista
PostPosted: Tue Jun 06, 2017 7:51 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2006 12:37 pm
Posts: 46064
Hey Kev :)
Doomo
PostPosted: Tue Jun 06, 2017 2:48 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 12009
Location: cuntford
KF81 wrote:
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Breakbeat was never known for its mechanics


:lol:

Fair enough, just thought maybe some one might of had some experience with it but your right, i need to investigate myself.
I have a little bit its just i need to know soon so i can order them in time.. May have to go back to Halfords and ask !


if they are the same size then its a piece of piss. The problems start if you try to install larger drivers. You shouldnt have to do this though as most equivalent sized drivers will sound a lot better and go a bit louder. If its a bit more bass you are after then just go for a sub in the boot.

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
KF81
PostPosted: Tue Jun 06, 2017 4:54 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8541
Location: earth
BLista wrote:
Hey Kev :)


Hello my friend, hope all is well..

My Mixes! Facebook! MoreClicky!

DJ Chamber wrote:
"once you've seen two aliens spitroasting a hoar, you can't go back to playboy."
KF81
PostPosted: Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:30 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8541
Location: earth
Doomo wrote:
KF81 wrote:
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Breakbeat was never known for its mechanics

if they are the same size then its a piece of piss. The problems start if you try to install larger drivers. You shouldnt have to do this though as most equivalent sized drivers will sound a lot better and go a bit louder. If its a bit more bass you are after then just go for a sub in the boot.


Please, i already have a jbl sub and 2 jbl gto 6x9's in the boot and parcel shelf ;)

The width of the speakers in the front of the car are the same as the ones i have just bought..

I am guessing when you say driver you mean the large magnet on the back of the speaker ! Yes, i am hoping that my new speakers fit and that the
driver is not too big.. The new ones are pretty standard looking speakers so i i bought them and i will just hope for the best !

Its just that i really want to get them installed so i can enjoy music like it should be enjoyed not with a cracking because the speaker is blown !

You guys here are music heads so you know how much something like that winds you up !

Worse case scenario is i hand the speakers and car to Halfords and they ring me up saying they can't fit them..

Not really a massive deal but lets be honest, it would be fucking annoying :)

My Mixes! Facebook! MoreClicky!

DJ Chamber wrote:
"once you've seen two aliens spitroasting a hoar, you can't go back to playboy."
TT_
PostPosted: Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:39 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17866
Location: synth
I need to know what sort of car it is before I can determine which speakers would be fitting

If for example your car is a toyota corolla then PMC BBM5's would be VERY fitting indeed sir

suits you sir

like this

Image
KF81
PostPosted: Tue Jun 06, 2017 7:06 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8541
Location: earth
Wow, they look awesome.. No doubt worth more than my car !

I have a 2009 Mazda 3 Sport and these are the speakers i have bought for the front doors

http://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/180952948355

My Mixes! Facebook! MoreClicky!

DJ Chamber wrote:
"once you've seen two aliens spitroasting a hoar, you can't go back to playboy."
