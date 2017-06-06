Forum Veteran

Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm

Posts: 8541

Location: earth

Doomo wrote: KF81 wrote: Dan Badbro_ wrote: Breakbeat was never known for its mechanics



if they are the same size then its a piece of piss. The problems start if you try to install larger drivers. You shouldnt have to do this though as most equivalent sized drivers will sound a lot better and go a bit louder. If its a bit more bass you are after then just go for a sub in the boot.



Please, i already have a jbl sub and 2 jbl gto 6x9's in the boot and parcel shelf



The width of the speakers in the front of the car are the same as the ones i have just bought..



I am guessing when you say driver you mean the large magnet on the back of the speaker ! Yes, i am hoping that my new speakers fit and that the

driver is not too big.. The new ones are pretty standard looking speakers so i i bought them and i will just hope for the best !



Its just that i really want to get them installed so i can enjoy music like it should be enjoyed not with a cracking because the speaker is blown !



You guys here are music heads so you know how much something like that winds you up !



Worse case scenario is i hand the speakers and car to Halfords and they ring me up saying they can't fit them..



Not really a massive deal but lets be honest, it would be fucking annoying Please, i already have a jbl sub and 2 jbl gto 6x9's in the boot and parcel shelfThe width of the speakers in the front of the car are the same as the ones i have just bought..I am guessing when you say driver you mean the large magnet on the back of the speaker ! Yes, i am hoping that my new speakers fit and that thedriver is not too big.. The new ones are pretty standard looking speakers so i i bought them and i will just hope for the best !Its just that i really want to get them installed so i can enjoy music like it should be enjoyed not with a cracking because the speaker is blown !You guys here are music heads so you know how much something like that winds you up !Worse case scenario is i hand the speakers and car to Halfords and they ring me up saying they can't fit them..Not really a massive deal but lets be honest, it would be fucking annoying

_________________

My Mixes! Facebook! MoreClicky!



DJ Chamber wrote: "once you've seen two aliens spitroasting a hoar, you can't go back to playboy." _________________



